Northern Kentucky University OneCampus offers users a task-based web service to help them navigate all of NKU’s programs and services, with a simple user interface that looks and feels like many of the popular online programs they are used to.

With the help of rSmart®, Northern Kentucky University (NKU) will be able to provide students, faculty, and staff a more modern and intuitive way to find and access campus services and information. OneCampus, the cloud-based portal developed by rSmart, will allow the NKU community to easily connect to dozens of programs such as student services, academic support, NKU’s learning management system, and even transportation services, all in an online marketplace format.

As NKU continues to grow, the university strives to maintain its vision of success, contribution, delivery, dedication, and effectiveness to nearly 14,000 students and 2,000 faculty and staff. The university’s ultimate goal is to ensure that all students not only graduate but also emerge into the leaders of tomorrow.

With so many types of students at NKU – from traditional full-time to nontraditional part-time – the university required a streamlined system that is accessible to all. OneCampus from rSmart was selected for its ability to fit these needs and for the many innovative features that appeal to NKU students, parents, and faculty/staff user groups.

“OneCampus offers users a task-based web service to help them navigate all of NKU’s programs and services, with a simple user interface that looks and feels like many of the popular online programs they are used to,” said Chris Cole, director of University Communications. “Plus they can do it from any device, and with one simple sign-on using their NKU credentials.”

“Northern Kentucky has experienced phenomenal growth in recent years. Couple that with the exponential growth in apps, online programs, and services available to college students these days, NKU administrators knew they had to make a change,” said Tony Potts, CEO of rSmart. “OneCampus will allow the university to stay one step ahead of this growth and quickly expand their portal to foster student retention, increase enrollment, and help meet the ongoing needs of its students, faculty, and parents.”

OneCampus has been implemented in dozens of schools across the country, serving nearly one million users at colleges and universities of all sizes. OneCampus is mobile-friendly and sits on top of existing systems, directing users to disparate services through a centralized point without affecting the underlying business units or processes; implementation and ongoing updates are fast and easy. Global Announcements, Alerts, and Google Analytics are just a few of the features popular with campus users.

To learn more about OneCampus from rSmart or to schedule a product demo, visit http://www.rsmart.com.

About Northern Kentucky University

Northern Kentucky University is a major metropolitan university enrolling more than 14,000 associate, undergraduate, graduate, professional, and doctoral students in six colleges - the College of Arts and Sciences, the Haile/US Bank College of Business, the College of Education and Human Services, the College of Health Professions, the College of Informatics, and the Chase College of Law. Located just 7 minutes south of downtown Cincinnati, NKU's innovative academic programs and strong commitment to student success both in the classroom and beyond have helped the university earn the designation of one of America's Best Colleges by Forbes magazine for eight consecutive years. To learn more visit its website.

About rSmart

For more than 15 years, rSmart has been changing the way higher education thinks about technology by delivering solutions that reduce costs, improve productivity, and simplify the user experience. The OneCampus product is a lightweight, mobile-friendly technology that makes finding campus services faster and easier than ever. rSmart is privately held and headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. To learn more, visit https://www.rsmart.com.