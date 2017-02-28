“Locus’ long-term commitment to the entire lifecycle of PV projects means that we are uniquely positioned to enable our partners to operate and optimize their PV assets for their entire lifespans," said Michael Herzig, CEO of Locus Energy.

Today, Locus Energy, a performance monitoring and data analytics platform provider for the solar photovoltaic (PV) market in the residential, commercial, industrial, and utility sectors, announced that its solar monitoring fleet has surpassed 5.0 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity globally, of which more than 4.8 GW monitored capacity is in the U.S.

Since the beginning of 2016, Locus has added more than 3.0 GW of monitored solar capacity, an increase of 150 percent. This milestone reflects continued record growth in solar, as well as a growing recognition of the important role that Locus’ asset monitoring and analytics services play in achieving long-term investment return.

According to the most recent Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA)’s Solar Industry Data report, at the end of Q3 2016, there were roughly 35.8 GW of total installed solar capacity in the U.S. Locus Energy monitors 13.5 percent of the U.S.’s installed solar capacity across more than 128,600 sites. Locus has added more than 24,000 sites in the past year, an increase of approximately 23.2 percent since January 2016.

“The solar market is changing and maturing very quickly, which means that operating a PV system efficiently is only going to become more critical over time,” said Michael Herzig, CEO of Locus Energy. “Locus’ long-term commitment to the entire lifecycle of PV projects means that we are uniquely positioned to enable our partners to operate and optimize their PV assets for their entire lifespans. As the solar industry continues to grow and mature, we are looking forward to continuing to help shape its adoption of best-in-class asset monitoring and analytics solutions.”

About Locus Energy

Locus Energy is a solar monitoring and data analytics platform provider for the solar photovoltaic (PV) market spanning the residential, commercial, and utility sectors, with over 128,000 systems deployed across North America. Locus Energy’s cloud-based software aggregates, organizes, and analyzes performance data from multiple sources, making it easier to access, manage, and identify the causes of a solar system’s failure to meet performance expectations. With a deep intellectual property portfolio, Locus Energy provides many of the largest utilities, capital providers, equipment manufacturers, and asset managers with sophisticated software to track performance across large portfolios of solar installations. Locus Energy’s corporate headquarters are in Hoboken, NJ, and its technology headquarters are in San Francisco, CA. Locus Energy is an affiliate of Genscape, the premier global commodity and energy information Services Company. For more information on Locus Energy, please visit: http://www.locusenergy.com