Security Weaver announced today that its Separations Enforcer product, version 3.3, has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA®. The integration helps organizations to more efficiently comply with U.S. federal regulations such as SOX and HIPPA and adhere to all corporate-specific security policies.

Because Separations Enforcer is economical, comprehensive in its reporting, and easily adapted to policy changes, it addresses organizations’ concerns about changing access control requirements. Separations Enforcer is ready to meet the most exacting standards of businesses, shareholders, and governments, including new rules designed to reconcile HIPPA with the 21st Century Cures Act in the US, the latest ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and EAR (Export Administration Regulations) export control regulations.

It offers organizations a single, well-organized solution for storing and analyzing access management data and mitigations. It automatically detects conflicts and critical access at the role and user levels, supports simulations, offers robust support for mitigating controls, and reports on user activities, allowing administrators to dramatically reduce time, errors and risks. Separations Enforcer is a leading innovation amid a wider industry shift toward ERP Management Access 2.0.

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Separations Enforcer 3.3 integrates with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite, built for the SAP HANA® platform, with on-premise and cloud deployment options. It is designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their entire organization, taking advantage of the award-winning, role-based user experience of SAP Fiori®.

“We are excited to announce another certification by SAP,” said Sumit Sangha, Co-founder and Chief Architect of Security Weaver. “Separations Enforcer for SAP S/4HANA has successfully helped a number of our customers more effectively manage their access control and dramatically cut down on their segregation-of-duties violations. Security Weaver provides a number of solutions that align with SAP S/4HANA, and we are committed to helping the industry evolve from ERP Access Management 1.0 into the next innovation wave of 2.0 access controls.”

For more information, or to request a custom demonstration, visit http://www.securityweaver.com.

About Security Weaver

Security Weaver is a leading provider of governance, risk and compliance management (GRCM) software. Our flagship software suite, Security Weaver is engineered to give customers a unified view of their enterprise-wide application environment so they can reduce the risk of fraud, accelerate the efficiency of operations and ease the burden of ongoing compliance requirements.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA, SAP HANA, SAP Fiori and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

