Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is delighted to announce the winners of its 2016 International Student/Teacher Essay Contest.

ESSAY TOPIC: Is nationalism an asset or hindrance in today's globalized world?

The winners came from Canada, Croatia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

And the winners are:

HIGH SCHOOL

First Prize

Is Nationalism an Asset or a Hindrance in Today's Globalized World?

Coen Armstrong, age 16, Eton College, United Kingdom

Joint Second Prize

Nationalism: A Reason for Optimism

Nicholas Ganghyun Kim, age 16, Seoul Foreign High School, Seoul, South Korea

Nationalism: A Modern Asset

Gabriella Nicole Veda, age 16, Dian Harapan School, Jakarta, Indonesia

Third Prize

The Bane of Nations: Nationalism in the Modern World

Michael Wallace, age 16, Wilton High School, United States

Honorable Mentions

Trump vs. Carnegie: A Debate on Nationalism

Dante Kirkman, Palo Alto Senior High School, United States

Nationalism Stops the Movement of our Rapidly Growing Globalized World

Lucy McMahon, 9th Grade Student, Miss Hall's School, Lenox MA, United States

UNDERGRADUATE

First Prize

Globalization vs. Nationalism. Gross National Product vs. Gross National Happiness

Oksana Kravchenko, age 21, Moscow State University of International Affairs, Russia

Second Prize

Rekindling Nationalism through Symbolism: Asset or Hindrance to Globalism?

Soumya Mahalakshmi, age 21, R. V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru, India

Third Prize

Coexistence in the World of Nations

Mirko Savković (born in Serbia now a citizen of Croatia), age 24, Cankaya University, Turkey

POST GRADUATE/TEACHER

First Prize

Nationalisms: Constructive and Destructive

Carter Vance, Graduate Student, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada

Second Prize

Nationalism Version 2.0 is Congruent with Globalization

Muktar A. Gadanya, Lecturer, Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria

