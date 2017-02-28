Is nationalism an asset or hindrance in today's globalized world?
(PRWEB) February 28, 2017
Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is delighted to announce the winners of its 2016 International Student/Teacher Essay Contest.
ESSAY TOPIC: Is nationalism an asset or hindrance in today's globalized world?
The winners came from Canada, Croatia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Read all the winning essays here.
And the winners are:
HIGH SCHOOL
First Prize
Is Nationalism an Asset or a Hindrance in Today's Globalized World?
Coen Armstrong, age 16, Eton College, United Kingdom
Joint Second Prize
Nationalism: A Reason for Optimism
Nicholas Ganghyun Kim, age 16, Seoul Foreign High School, Seoul, South Korea
Nationalism: A Modern Asset
Gabriella Nicole Veda, age 16, Dian Harapan School, Jakarta, Indonesia
Third Prize
The Bane of Nations: Nationalism in the Modern World
Michael Wallace, age 16, Wilton High School, United States
Honorable Mentions
Trump vs. Carnegie: A Debate on Nationalism
Dante Kirkman, Palo Alto Senior High School, United States
Nationalism Stops the Movement of our Rapidly Growing Globalized World
Lucy McMahon, 9th Grade Student, Miss Hall's School, Lenox MA, United States
UNDERGRADUATE
First Prize
Globalization vs. Nationalism. Gross National Product vs. Gross National Happiness
Oksana Kravchenko, age 21, Moscow State University of International Affairs, Russia
Second Prize
Rekindling Nationalism through Symbolism: Asset or Hindrance to Globalism?
Soumya Mahalakshmi, age 21, R. V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru, India
Third Prize
Coexistence in the World of Nations
Mirko Savković (born in Serbia now a citizen of Croatia), age 24, Cankaya University, Turkey
POST GRADUATE/TEACHER
First Prize
Nationalisms: Constructive and Destructive
Carter Vance, Graduate Student, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada
Second Prize
Nationalism Version 2.0 is Congruent with Globalization
Muktar A. Gadanya, Lecturer, Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria
ABOUT CARNEGIE COUNCIL
Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1914 and based in New York City, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an educational, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that produces lectures, publications, and multimedia materials on the ethical challenges of living in a globalized world. For more information, go to https://www.carnegiecouncil.org.