Carnegie Council Announces the Winners of the 2016 International Student/Teacher Essay Contest on Nationalism

Share Article

Carnegie Council is delighted to announce the winners of its 2016 International Student/Teacher Essay Contest, with winners from Canada, Croatia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

World map of national flags

PHOTO CREDIT: Merasoe via Wikimedia

Is nationalism an asset or hindrance in today's globalized world?

(PRWEB)

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is delighted to announce the winners of its 2016 International Student/Teacher Essay Contest.

ESSAY TOPIC: Is nationalism an asset or hindrance in today's globalized world?

The winners came from Canada, Croatia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.    

Read all the winning essays here.

And the winners are:

HIGH SCHOOL

First Prize

Is Nationalism an Asset or a Hindrance in Today's Globalized World?
Coen Armstrong, age 16, Eton College, United Kingdom

Joint Second Prize

Nationalism: A Reason for Optimism
Nicholas Ganghyun Kim, age 16, Seoul Foreign High School, Seoul, South Korea

Nationalism: A Modern Asset
Gabriella Nicole Veda, age 16, Dian Harapan School, Jakarta, Indonesia

Third Prize

The Bane of Nations: Nationalism in the Modern World
Michael Wallace, age 16, Wilton High School, United States

Honorable Mentions

Trump vs. Carnegie: A Debate on Nationalism
Dante Kirkman, Palo Alto Senior High School, United States

Nationalism Stops the Movement of our Rapidly Growing Globalized World
Lucy McMahon, 9th Grade Student, Miss Hall's School, Lenox MA, United States

UNDERGRADUATE

First Prize

Globalization vs. Nationalism. Gross National Product vs. Gross National Happiness
Oksana Kravchenko, age 21, Moscow State University of International Affairs, Russia

Second Prize

Rekindling Nationalism through Symbolism: Asset or Hindrance to Globalism?
Soumya Mahalakshmi, age 21, R. V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru, India

Third Prize

Coexistence in the World of Nations
Mirko Savković (born in Serbia now a citizen of Croatia), age 24, Cankaya University, Turkey

POST GRADUATE/TEACHER

First Prize

Nationalisms: Constructive and Destructive
Carter Vance, Graduate Student, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada

Second Prize

Nationalism Version 2.0 is Congruent with Globalization
Muktar A. Gadanya, Lecturer, Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria

ABOUT CARNEGIE COUNCIL
Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1914 and based in New York City, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an educational, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that produces lectures, publications, and multimedia materials on the ethical challenges of living in a globalized world. For more information, go to https://www.carnegiecouncil.org.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Madeleine Lynn
Carnegie Council for Ethics
+1 212-838-4120 Ext: 219
Email >