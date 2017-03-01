March First Saturday in Downtown Frederick

Whether you’ve lived here for years, or you’re a first-time visitor, First Saturday is a great time to discover Downtown Frederick. Live like a local this weekend with Downtown Frederick Partnership’s March First Saturday, Downtown Revealed. Shop, dine, and explore Frederick’s unique offerings while exploring the hidden spaces and cool places that shape downtown.

This Saturday, March 4 Downtown Frederick will be alive with on-the-street entertainment, late-night shopping and dining, and a free trolley circulating between Patrick St, Market St, Everedy Square and Shab Row. Visitors are encouraged to experience downtown from a new perspective. Look out for artists stationed in alleyways, authors on the run, and unexpected fun around every corner!

March First Saturday is made possible by Frederick County Bank, a local community bank dedicated to building relationships that help people achieve their financial dreams. Visit downtownfrederick.org or call 301.698.8118 for more information.