PlanOmatic Rebrands to Reflect Growth, Mission and Culture

PlanOmatic, the real estate industry’s friendliest property marketing services provider, has launched a new brand identity, story and marketing campaign, marking 12 years of service and milestone growth nationwide.

PlanOmatic’s new identity is a reimagined take on the company’s roots, paying homage to the company name which heralds from mid-century home technology, as well as its vibrant and thriving culture of employees, photographers and clientele of professionals across the real estate industry.

“This rebrand marks a significant period of growth and development for the company,” said Kori Covrigaru, PlanOmatic’s CEO. “The new identity and campaign message draw from our origin and reflect the talent, professionalism and the family culture we’ve created around our products and services today.”

Since opening its doors in 2005, PlanOmatic has amassed a group of professional-grade photographers, editors, software engineers and customer service family that seamlessly plugs into any real estate organization or workflow so that every listing gets the photography and marketing assets it deserves.

For Every Listing

Included in PlanOmatic’s new identity and brand story is the new campaign mantra, For Every Listing, which reflects the company’s belief that all homes deserve to look beautiful - all listings deserve the best photography and visuals, and all professionals deserve a simple, automated process for making it happen, along with loving support from their vendor.

“Every home should look great and photograph well,” Covrigaru said. “Our team and our system make it automated, easy and fun.”

PlanOmatic retained the services of 1000watt, a brand and marketing agency focused on real estate, to lead the rebrand and marketing campaign, which kicked off at the annual Leading Real Estate Companies of the World conference in Miami.

For more details about the rebrand or about PlanOmatic’s products, services and team, visit http://www.planomatic.com.

About PlanOmatic:

PlanOmatic provides the real estate industry with property marketing services, including captivating photography, interactive floor plans, virtual staging and 3D walkthroughs. With unmatched customer service, a network of 140 photographers in 35 states, and an automated ordering process, PlanOmatic is positioned to be the marketing solution for every listing.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, PlanOmatic serviced more than 48,000 properties nationwide in 2016 alone. In 2014 and 2015, the company was named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of America’s fastest growing companies.