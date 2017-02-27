Savills Studley, the leading commercial real estate firm specializing in tenant representation, announced today that it has arranged a 15-year lease of approximately 30,000 square feet for law firm Bondurant Mixson & Elmore to remain at One Atlantic Center.

Savills Studley Executive Vice President and Atlanta Market Leader Chris White and Krystina Colyer, Associate Director, represented the tenant in the transaction.

“We are proud to represent one of the most distinguished law firms in Atlanta on an important transaction for them,” said White. “We are extremely pleased that we could work closely together with the firm and achieve results that will benefit them.”

Partners Ronan Doherty and H. Lamar “Mickey” Mixson led the negotiations on behalf of Bondurant Mixson & Elmore.

“Bondurant Mixson & Elmore is very pleased to have reached an agreement to extend our lease at One Atlantic Center for 15 years. As we celebrate the firm’s 40th Anniversary this year, we look back fondly at being one of the first tenants in this landmark Atlanta building,” said Doherty. “Our lawyers, our staff, and most importantly our clients, have all enjoyed working on and winning some of the most important litigation matters in Georgia history at this location. We’re very proud to have built one of the top litigation boutiques in the country in this space. And because we continue to see a bright future for the firm, we secured our space here for the long-term.”

Bondurant, Mixson & Elmore was one of the first tenants to occupy One Atlantic Center (formerly called IBM Tower) back in 1987. This is the first lease signed by Starwood Capital since taking ownership of One Atlantic Center last October. With the lease set to expire in 2018 – and a renewal option notice quickly approaching – Savills Studley overcame several obstacles to help its client stay in One Atlantic Center with a great outcome.

When negotiations began early last year, Savills Studley worked with Hines, the building’s owner. However, once the building was sold to Starwood Capital, negotiations were taken over by the new owner.

###

About Savills Studley

Savills Studley is the leading commercial real estate services firm specializing in tenant representation. Founded in 1954, the firm pioneered the conflict-free business model of representing only tenants in their commercial real estate transactions. Today, supported by high quality market research and in-depth analysis, Savills Studley provides strategic real estate solutions to organizations across all industries. The firm’s comprehensive commercial real estate platform includes brokerage, project management, capital markets, consulting and corporate services. With 29 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and a heritage of innovation, Savills Studley is well known for tenacious client advocacy and exceptional service.

The firm is part of London-headquartered Savills plc, the premier global real estate service provider with over 30,000 professionals and over 700 locations around the world. Savills plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (SVS.L).

For more information, please visit http://www.savills-studley.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SavillsStudley.

About Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP

Bondurant Mixson & Elmore is one of the top business litigation firms in the Southeast. It has 30 attorneys located in Atlanta, GA. For over 40 years, it has consistently litigated large and complex cases in both state and federal courts. Bondurant can be found on the internet at http://www.bmelaw.com.