Yusen Logistics Announces Structural Change in Executive Leadership

Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc., a leading third-party logistics provider, announces new executive appointments in its Transportation Group.

Effective March 1, 2017, Brian Paolillo will take on the newly-created position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales for Yusen Logistics (Americas). He will be responsible for working at the regional level and participating at the global level to build the company’s sales capabilities and develop its ability to bring the breadth of its geographic scale and the full scope of service offerings to new and existing customers.

In addition, he will have direct responsibility for the Transportation Group Sales Team and develop strategic sales planning and growth initiatives for the group, as well as lead the sales efforts.

Adriene Bailey will assume the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager of Transportation, with responsibility for Group Profit and Loss. She will lead the company’s Intermodal, Dray and Truck Brokerage service offerings and continue her involvement with the company’s global strategy initiatives.

Paolillo and Bailey will report directly to (Ken) Kunihiko Miyoshi, President and CEO of Yusen Logistics (Americas).

“Delivering a seamless experience for our customers is of utmost importance to our organization, and I have complete confidence that in their new roles, Brian and Adriene will further this cause through their strong leadership,” said Miyoshi.

About Yusen Logistics

Yusen Logistics is a global logistics and transportation provider that delivers custom supply chain solutions through one of the largest air, ocean and land transportation networks. We have over 500 offices in 42 countries and regions, with more than 20,000 employees at your service. Combining our services gives you greater control over your supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.yusen-logistics.com.