A Sneak Peek at The Center’s New Health Policy Blog

After over a combined decade of honing their writing skills via white papers, several staff members at The Center for Health Affairs have agreed to wade into the blogosphere. For years, the association has provided reliable, unbiased information to the community on healthcare topics and related policy through its Issue Briefs and Policy Snapshots. In an effort to engage more proactively with its audience, The Center plans to launch a new health policy blog in early 2017. In preparation for its launch, The Center is providing a sneak peek at the type of content readers can expect by highlighting two blog posts:



"The way industries share information today is vastly different than how they did even a few years ago,” said Deanna Moore, vice president, corporate communications. “I’m excited about our new health policy blog because it’s a more modern way of connecting with our audience. Blogs are a very effective way of getting key messages out to a wide audience, especially when an unexpected issue arises. Our blog will also provide an avenue that facilitates dialogue among members and anyone interested in the healthcare landscape.”

Set to launch in tandem with a website refresh in the first quarter of 2017, authors of the blog include:



Deanna Moore, vice president, corporate communications

Kirstin Craciun, director of community outreach

Tony Gutowski, director of government relations

Michele Fancher, manager of grants development

Guest authors from both inside and outside the organization will also contribute. Topics will vary but will include:



State and federal health policy

The state budget

Hospital finance

Market trends

Health equity

Population health

Though The Center plans to continue with its Issue Briefs, its new health policy blog will take the place of its shorter Policy Snapshots, all of which will still be available in the publications section of The Center’s website. For more information, contact Deanna Moore at 216.255.3614.

