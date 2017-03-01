Aloria Health Announces Opening Of Residential Services

Aloria Health, which specializes in a re-imagined, client-oriented approach to the treatment of eating disorders, is pleased to announce the opening of residential services, in addition to its already successful outpatient treatment program at its Milwaukee facility. Starting this week, Aloria Health will accept adult clients for residential treatment.

Aloria Health is proud to begin its residential program in conjunction with National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. According to a study on the National Eating Disorder Association website, “20 million women and 10 million men suffer from a clinically significant eating disorder at some time in their life, including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder.” (Wade, Keski-Rahkonen, & Hudson, 2011). Aloria Health takes a “more than” approach to treatment, recognizing that each client is “more than” her or his diagnosis.

“At Aloria Health, we are focused on the success of each client,” said Executive Director, Rita Ekelman. “We are excited to continue our mission of providing the best care to each individual who comes to us for help, by offering intensive treatment in a residential setting.”

Located in Wisconsin, Aloria Milwaukee is a residential and outpatient treatment facility that provides care for people with food and body issues as well as a variety of eating disorders. Aloria Milwaukee specializes in providing a nurturing, encouraging environment where clients can confidently seek treatment and successfully complete a path toward personal revolution. We are committed to helping clients understand that success is more than treatment, that it’s a life-long learning process. We welcome the opportunity to provide specialized plans of care that will take our clients from their initial assessment all the way through to self-actualization.

For more information on Aloria Health, or to schedule a visit, please visit our website, http://www.aloriahealth.com.