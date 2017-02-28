We wish her the best of luck in her endeavors!

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is proud to introduce their first annual scholarship winner, Jahne Brown of Louisville, KY. Ms. Brown was awarded a scholarship of $500. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is proud to support her at the University of Chicago.

Throughout her high school career, Ms. Brown was passionate about helping people who were historically marginalized and discriminated. This passion led her to start her school’s first Black Student Union and, as President, she was able to create programs that focused towards giving equal opportunities to children in the Louisville area. Ms. Brown also spent her time volunteering with the National Honor Society, the Science Center, the Southern Girls Convention, and the Miss Amazing Pageant. She is studying Political Science and Near Eastern Civilizations & Languages at the University of Chicago and hoping to continue her education in law school.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig was started in 2001 and has been committed to serving its clients and defending their interests ever since. The firm is well versed in intellectual property, corporate & business, estate & probate, government contracts, insurance, litigation & disputes and real estate transaction law. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is committed to helping today’s youth pursue their educational goals. The firm understands how vital a good education is and is pleased to be able to assist Ms. Brown and future scholarship winners. On awarding the scholarship, founding partner Tom Dunlap said, “We wish her the best of luck in her endeavors!”

Ms. Brown stated, “I would like to thank Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig for choosing me as their scholarship winner. I have always been passionate about using law and policy to protect our nation’s most vulnerable groups. I look forward to a future and an education dedicated to serving others.” Her passion for service, helping belittled groups, and striving to become an advocate for change in our nation stood out to Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig.