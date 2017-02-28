"JAMIS Software is extremely pleased to continue our ongoing support of PSC through our sponsorship of the Annual Golf Tournament,” stated President and CEO of JAMIS Software, Jeff Noolas.

JAMIS Software Corporation, the leading provider of world class project ERP software for government contractors and other project-based organizations, announces their sponsorship of the Professional Services Council (PSC) Annual Conference Golf Tournament for the ninth consecutive year.

PSC’s 2017 Conference will feature executive-level speakers and presenters who will address the critical issues facing government professionals and the technology services industry in a challenging and distinctive post-election environment. More than 500 conference attendees will have a unique opportunity to network with top industry experts and learn about the important issues and exciting developments in the federal services industry.

JAMIS takes pride in this longstanding partnership with PSC and plans to continue their sponsorship in the future. “JAMIS Software is extremely pleased to continue our ongoing support of PSC through our sponsorship of the Annual Golf Tournament,” stated President and CEO of JAMIS Software, Jeff Noolas. “By encouraging collaboration between the government and service providers, PSC enables government services executives to shape policy and form strategic partnerships within the industry.”

The annual golf tournament kicks off the conference with a shotgun-style scramble tournament that allows upwards of 200 golfers the opportunity to network with fellow professionals in the industry. The PSC Annual Conference will take place in Williamsburg, Virginia, April 23-25. For further information on the PSC Annual Conference, visit http://www.pscouncil.org.

About PSC

The Professional Services Council (PSC) is the voice of the government technology and professional services industry, representing the full range and diversity of the government services sector. PSC is the most respected industry leader on legislative and regulatory issues related to government acquisition, business, and technology. PSC helps shape public policy, leads strategic coalitions, and works to build consensus between government and industry. PSC’s more than 400 member companies represent small, medium, and large businesses that provide federal agencies with services of all kinds, including information technology, engineering, logistics, facilities management, operations, and maintenance, consulting, international development, scientific, social, environmental services, and more. Together, the trade association’s members employ hundreds of thousands of Americans in all 50 states. Follow PSC on Twitter @PSCSpeaks

About JAMIS Software Corporation

JAMIS Software Corporation is a leading provider of ERP software solutions designed specifically for government contractors and other project-focused organizations. JAMIS delivers comprehensive, intuitive, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the most respected names in government contracting. Companies large and small rely on JAMIS to provide detailed visibility into all of their projects, as well as provide the foundation for DCAA and other regulatory compliance. JAMIS helps companies connect with customers, partners, and employees in entirely new ways to foster new levels of collaboration and drive profitability and growth.

To learn more about JAMIS, visit JAMIS.com