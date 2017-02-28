HotelPlanner’s strategy is to continue to acquire valuable hotel online sales companies where the company can implement its technology to immediately improve reservation performance.

HotelPlanner announces its first acquisition for 2017. The company has acquired InternetHotels.com and Hotelsatanywhere.com which specialize in search engine optimization to book hotel rooms.

The company has been in business since 1998 and established a solid base of customers that book hotels online. Both brands will immediately start using HotelPlanner’s hotel booking technology which will improve conversion thereby increasing total bookings. To continue to grow the business, Paul Simon, the current Chief Executive Officer, will be joining the HotelPlanner team and focusing on business development.

“HotelPlanner’s strategy is to continue to acquire valuable hotel online sales companies where the company can implement its technology to immediately improve reservation performance,” said Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner. In 2016, the company acquired Hotel Hotline which was successfully integrated into HotelPlanner and is delivering a positive return. “This acquisition will build on HotelPlanner’s success in booking individual hotel rooms as a compliment to its core group booking expertise,” continued Mr. Hentschel.

“InternetHotels.com and Hotelsatanywhere.com built a valuable platform to allow consumers to book hotels online,” stated John Prince, CIO of HotelPlanner. “From a technical perspective, we developed new processes from the acquisition of Hotel Hotline that allows for the immediate transition of assets to accelerate the return on investment. This new platform will allow HotelPlanner to successfully add acquisitions to grow our total business,” continued Mr. Prince.

The acquisition will be accretive to profits and the payback is expected to occur very quickly. In terms of scale, this is a six figure deal. HotelPlanner will continue to look to make quality and strategic acquisitions to accelerate growth in the individual reservations area and the group market.

Paul Simon stated, “I reached out to HotelPlanner about this deal based upon their acquisition of Hotel Hotline. Once we got on the phone to talk about the acquisition, it was very clear to me that HotelPlanner can take these brands to the next level. Further, I’m very excited about joining the team to focus on business development.”

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner.com provides group hotel booking services to 3,000 groups per day in the global group travel market. The company’s group hotel booking service ensures the lowest rates by allowing customers to receive quotes online directly from hotel group sales managers. HotelPlanner allows customers to book hotels for business meetings, conferences, conventions, family reunions, weddings, extended stays, tours, military reunions, church events, and group travels. The company also owns and operates Meetings.com, a site that provides information, planning and booking services for group, meeting, and individual hotel stays for the corporate, associations and business to business enterprises. With a mission statement geared towards, “Bringing People Together,” HotelPlanner & Meetings.com are the global experts for hotel sourcing, providing direct clients and market leading affiliates with unmatched group and event discounted room rates plus localized service levels not available at other travel companies. HotelPlanner’s product growth line to date includes acquiring Hotel Hotline, Hotelsatanywhere.com and InternetHotels.com expanding individual and group hotel reservations volume, event ticket packaging, meeting space only bookings, and launched a new campaign with former Television News Journalist Dylan Ratigan. The company is also in the market to do more acquisitions. Founded in 2002, the company has offices in London, England (European Headquarters), Hong Kong (Asian Headquarters), West Palm Beach, FL (USA Headquarters), and Las Vegas, Nevada.