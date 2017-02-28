As our conference attendees are increasingly well-versed in all aspects of 3D printing, we design our educational program to provide our audience with up-to-the-minute applications and strategies that they can successfully apply to their businesses today.

Rising Media, Inc., a global events producer specializing in technology-related conferences and exhibitions, announced that Inside 3D Printing, the industry’s leading business-to-business event, is returning to the Javits Convention Center in New York City from March 14 – 15, 2017. Thousands of additive manufacturing professionals are expected to attend the 5th annual event for two days of education, exhibitions, special events, and networking opportunities.

Inside 3D Printing is the largest professional 3D printing event worldwide, with 38 events hosted globally since its launch in 2013. The event has earned a well-deserved reputation for its world-class conference program, which this year will feature day-long dedicated conference tracks on 3D printing applications in four distinct areas: Metal, Medical, Manufacturing, and Business.

Keynote addresses include presentations by Dr. Oren Tepper, who will discuss his use of 3D printing in plastic and reconstructive surgery; and Terry Wohlers, Principal Consultant at Wohlers Associates, who will address “The Future of 3D Printing.” A complete conference agenda, schedule and speaker list can be found online at inside3dprinting.com/new-york.

“As our conference attendees are increasingly well-versed in all aspects of 3D printing, we design our educational program to provide our audience with up-to-the-minute applications and strategies that they can successfully apply to their businesses today,” said Matthew Finlay, CEO of Rising Media. “At the same time, our faculty is uniquely qualified to provide attendees with a forward look at where the industry is heading, making Inside 3D Printing a must-attend event for anyone serious about the business of 3D printing.”

In addition to the conferences, Inside 3D Printing’s exhibit hall will play host to the industry’s most innovative companies showcasing their latest innovations and services in 3D printing, including A-Team Ventures, Asimov Ventures, Aurora Labs, Chemcubed, Cimquest, DesignPoint, eSun, FlackTek, Flashforge, Formlabs, Igus, i.materialise, New Valence Robotics (NVBOTS), ProtoCAM, Recreus, Silver3D, Stardust, TechniPrint, Titan 3D, and Winrigo. Event sponsors include ACEO, Orrick, and SK Chemicals.

Special events include The Frontier Tech Showdown, the premier pitch event for seed-stage startups in 3D Printing, Virtual Reality and Robotics. Past participants, including 3D Hubs, Wiivv, Voxel8, Metamason and Cellink, have gone on to raise more than $60 million and have a cumulative market cap of over $180 million. Asimov Ventures will present this year’s winner with an uncapped SAFE for $15,000 following this year’s event, to be held at 4:40 pm on Tuesday, March 14th.

For additional information on this year’s Inside 3D Printing event in New York City, please visit inside3dprinting.com/new-york.

If your company is interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Inside 3D Printing New York or an upcoming event, please contact sponsorship(at)risingmedia(dot)com.

About Rising Media

Rising Media is a global events and media producer excelling in Internet and technology-related events and content. Events include Inside 3D Printing, RoboUniverse, Virtual Reality Summit, Data Driven Business, Building Business Capability, Predictive Analytics World, Text Analytics World, eMetrics Summit, Conversion Conference, AllFacebook Marketing Conference, Search Marketing Expo, Affiliate Management Days, Influencer Marketing Days, Future of Immersive Leisure, Global Online Classifieds Summit, and Web Effectiveness Conference in the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, India, China, Korea, Singapore, Australia, Brazil.

For more information, please visit http://www.risingmedia.com.