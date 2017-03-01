Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC announced today that Peter Eberle has joined the company's leadership team to further develop and expand business relationships with regional accounts. Peter Eberle comes to Vanguard Modular bringing broad-ranging knowledge and experience, having spent the last 25+ years of his career holding executive level positions in the finance, modular, and construction industries.

Peter joins Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC as Senior Vice President to continue Vanguard Modular's brand expansion, as a leading custom modular building dealer throughout the Atlantic and Gulf Coast states.

Vanguard Modular's leadership team views Peter's appointment as a vital response to the exciting growth in demand we are seeing from larger clients that have multiple facility locations. Our large clients require high-quality building solutions and prefer to work with one dealer. We are confident Peter will effectively help Vanguard to build greater relationships with our existing large clients and successfully expand the company's growth in this area.

About Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC:

Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC is a custom modular building dealer supplying temporary and permanent modular classrooms, offices, and specialty buildings to industries including: education, commercial, industrial, healthcare, energy, oil & gas, corrections, government, and more. Our experienced team is uniquely equipped to provide clients with tailored solutions that solve their individual space needs. We offer the flexibility of lease, purchase, and financing options.

Contact:

Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC

Mark Meyers, Vice President of Marketing Services

mmeyers(at)vanguardmodular(dot)com

http://www.VanguardModular.com