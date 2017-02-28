Aronson LLC Announces DoD Cybersecurity Compliance Service Offering

Our in-depth contract compliance experience makes us uniquely positioned to help our clients with controls implementation and superb risk management execution.

Aronson LLC, a leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services to government contractors in the mid-Atlantic region, today announced a highly customizable service offering that helps defense contractors comply with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations Supplement (DFARS) 252.204-7008, “Compliance with Safeguarding Covered Defense Information Controls,” and 252.204-7012, “Safeguarding Covered Defense Information and Cyber Incident Reporting.” Compliance with these new regulations will be necessary to receive new contact awards in the future.

On December 30, 2015, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) published the interim rule which gave contractors until December 2017 to implement all the security requirements within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication (SP) 800-171, “Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information in Nonfederal Systems and Organizations.” Contractors must notify the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO), within 30 days of award, of any NIST SP 800-171 security requirement that has not been implemented at the time of contract award. The implementation of the NIST SP 800-171 security requirements is not only limited to contractors, but it also flows down requirements to sub-contractors affecting the entire supply chain.

“Through this service offering, we are excited to demonstrate our next generation thought leadership in addressing cyber risks and DFARS compliance. Our in-depth contract compliance experience makes us uniquely positioned to help our clients with controls implementation and superb risk management execution,” said Payal Vadhani, Aronson’s lead Technology Risk Services partner.

Aronson has extensive experience and deep knowledge of many NIST standards and frameworks. The firm is equipped with multiple accelerators that help to significantly reduce the time it takes for its clients to become DFARS compliant and ensure clients’ continued eligibility to receive contract awards. The goal of this new service offering is to help clients reduce costs and mitigate risks.

Aronson Managing Partner Larry Davis commented, “Our firm has been a trusted advisor to government contractors for over 35 years. This service offering is a direct reflection of our commitment to proactively contribute to the success of our clients.”

