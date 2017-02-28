BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy (BioPlus), one of the nation’s leading innovative specialty pharmacies, proudly announces a #1 ranking in oncology and top scores overall in the recent Specialty Pharmacy Physician Office Staff Satisfaction Survey conducted by Zitter Health Insights. The #1 ranking of BioPlus in oncology is related to meeting the top concern of office staff when it comes to getting their patients started on therapy quickly.

“I am proud to see this survey showing BioPlus as the leader in the oncology space, with a particular callout from office staff that we meet the need for quick therapy starts for patients. We also earned top marks for our customer service, as well as scoring the highest rating for supporting the prior authorization process,” notes Stephen Vogt, Pharm.D., President and CEO of BioPlus. “Providing best-in-class care to our patients can only happen when we partner and communicate with prescribers, which is what this survey reveals,” he adds.

This survey found that office staff highly value the fast prior authorization process at BioPlus. Office staff also took appreciative note of BioPlus’ procedures in determining co-pay coverage and processing prior authorizations for medical offices, as well as complimenting BioPlus on fast starts.

The quick prior authorizations at BioPlus are traced back to BioPlus’ 2-Hour Patient Acceptance Guarantee. This guarantee means that BioPlus starts and finishes the prior authorization process in a timely fashion, which is generally achieved on that same day. This quick turnaround, based on these survey results, is clearly appreciated by physician offices.

BioPlus held the highest ranking for customer service in the oncology space in this survey and is primarily recommended by oncology staff because of superior customer service when compared with other pharmacies.

The Specialty Pharmacy Physician Office Staff Satisfaction Survey conducted by Zitter Health Insights covered the second half of 2016 (10/24 – 12/5 2016) and was based on 2,201 physician office personnel from physician offices nationwide which encompassed 14 medical specialties.

About BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy is a leading independent, national specialty pharmacy and the first and only specialty pharmacy to offer a two-hour turnaround from referral to patient acceptance. Our company celebrates 27 years of innovative excellence in specialty pharmacy, working closely with payers and the pharmaceutical industry, as well as with prescribers to get prompt treatment for patients, and directly supporting our patients nationwide to achieve optimal health outcomes. We provide a complete range of specialty services, including for hepatitis C, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other complex, chronic conditions. BioPlus, a privately-held, pharmacist-owned company based in Altamonte Springs, Florida, is accredited by URAC, VIPPS, and ACHC with a Distinction in Oncology.

For information: http://www.bioplusrx.com or

Contact: info(at)bioplusrx(dot)com

Phone: 1-888-292-0744

###