AIC's hardware offerings are certified by Open-E

AIC announces that Open-E has just certified its hardware solutions, the high-availability server HA401-LB2 and JBOD J4024-02. Open-E develops IP-based storage management applications. The company’s JovianDSS provides software-defined storage that has to work with a range of hardware requirements, from capacity capability to connectivity to performance.

Certification is a rare prize that hardware companies cannot achieve without having thoroughly tested their equipment under a variety of data and bandwidth conditions for use in the enterprise environment.

AIC’s high-availability server HA401-LB2 is built around two AIC server boards (for two nodes), which support dual Intel® Xeon® processors from the E5-2600 v3 and v4 family of products.

It is a cluster-in-a-box that offers superior performance thanks to the fact that both nodes process I/O with balanced, simultaneous access to the connected logical devices. You can increase the capacity of the HA401-LB2 by using it in conjunction with AIC’s J4024-02, a 4U 24-Bay SAS 12G JBOD. Enterprises that prefer a “Just a Bunch of Disks” approach to a RAID setup will find the 4U 24-Bay SAS 12G JBOD an ideal companion to the HA401-LB2.

Main features and benefits of AIC’s HA401-LB2 when using with Open-E JovianDSS software:



Guaranteed Data Protection

Organizations depend on maintaining the integrity of all information being stored.



Enhanced Storage Performance

High capacity storage in the enterprise is faster and more affordable when the user deploys Open-E JovianDSS with the HA401-LB2.



Flexible Scalability

Minimize downtime with the unlimited flexibility the HA401-LB2 provides while using the JovianDSS 128-bit file system.



Simplified Management

A WebGUI gives users fast access to an overview of the system and its management functions, reducing the burden on your storage administrator.



Data Integrity Checks

Automatically detecting corrupt data involves check-summing blocks of data whenever faulty blocks are detected and automatically written over.



Tiered RAM and SSD Cache

Faster access to the user’s most frequently accessed files with a caching algorithm that distinguishes between “often used” and “recently used” data.



Unlimited Clones and Server Snapshots

Having the option of unlimited clones and snapshots lets enterprises recover much more quickly in the event of a disaster.



Data Compression and Deduplication

To give users a lowered total cost of ownership, the AIC solution provides data compression, resulting in better use of storage space. Deduplication is an in-line feature that helps eliminate waste by getting rid of unneeded files.

“The team at AIC is proud that Open-E has certified our high-availability server,” said CT Sun, AIC’s Chief Architect. “Users prefer AIC’s robust solution because it is optimized for enterprise-level storage. It’s a redundant, fault-tolerant system that allows data center managers to save time and effort because of the redundant computation nodes and hot swappable drives.”

Todd Maxwell, Vice President of Global Support and Technical Sales at Open-E on the certification: “We are glad to count AIC’s HA401-LB2 and JBOD J4024-02 among our certified storage systems, as it is a compact and reliable cluster solution that can be easily scaled with growing storage needs.”

About AIC:

AIC is a leading provider of server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC's broad selection of products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with 20 years of experience in mechanical, electronic, system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has offices and operations throughout the United States, Asia and Europe.

About Open-E:

Open-E is a well-established developer of IP-based storage management software. Open-E JovianDSS, Open-E DSS V7 and the free Open-E DSS V7 SOHO are robust, award-winning storage applications which offer excellent compatibility with industry standards, and are the easiest to use and manage. Additionally, they are some of the most stable solutions on the market and undisputed price performance leaders. Open-E accounts for over 27,000 installations world-wide and has received numerous industry awards and recognition. Thanks to its reputation, experience and business reliability, Open-E has become the technology partner of choice for industry-leading IT companies. For further information about Open-E, its products and partners, visit http://www.open-e.com/