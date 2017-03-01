Internet Fax Security Auditing Released by FAXAGE

This continues our tradition of security leadership in our market segment

FAXAGE, the value-leader in Internet Fax services, has recently announced availability of a patent pending system auditing capability. This offering is the first of its kind in the Internet faxing industry and allows clients to view logs of all actions taken using the FAXAGE system.

System auditing is a key capability in supporting compliance, especially with outsourced or cloud based services. For example, a client may have many users in their office who might download copies of faxes from the FAXAGE system. With the system auditing capability in place, a manager could review how potentially confidential faxes are being accessed and retrieved over the Internet from FAXAGE. The capabilities extend to all user actions that can be taken via FAXAGE’s website, email or API interfaces, creating a comprehensive trail that can be leveraged for compliance and accountability when utilizing FAXAGE as an outsourced, cloud fax platform. Operationally, the audit trail can also be utilized for the client’s internal troubleshooting and support activities.

FAXAGE has made comprehensive Internet Fax System Auditing documentation available on its website.

FAXAGE offers both incoming and outgoing email fax, online fax and API faxing services. Faxes sent to a subscriber’s local or toll-free Internet Fax number are translated into PDF files and emailed to the subscriber. Electronic documents - such as Word, Excel, PDF, TIFF, JPEG, and other common file formats - can be emailed by clients and then are faxed out to any traditional fax machine in the United States or Canada. Due to economies of scale, FAXAGE is able to offer these services for far less than the cost of a fax machine and phone line – with plans starting from as low as $3.49 per month. Full pricing options are available at the FAXAGE Internet Fax Pricing page.

"We're very pleased to roll out this new capability, representing significant research and development efforts," says Christian Watts of EC Data Systems - the parent company of the FAXAGE service. "This continues our tradition of security leadership in our market segment.”

About FAXAGE

FAXAGE is owned and operated by EC Data Systems, Inc., a Software as a Service (SaaS) company located in Denver, Colorado.

FAXAGE provides unique value to small and medium businesses through its fully multi-user design, competitive pricing, and multiple integration methods including web site, email and API. The service strives to be the recognized value leader by offering the best balance of price, quality, performance and features in its market segment.

