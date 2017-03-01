StudyKIK is an extremely effective, easy-to-use recruitment provider.

Meridian Clinical Research (MCR) has recently chosen StudyKIK, a clinical trial patient recruitment company that specializes in connecting quality patient groups through social media communities to clinical research sites, as their preferred recruitment provider for 2017. Under this new partnership, StudyKIK will aid MCR in the patient recruitment process as they continue to provide unsurpassed clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry.

“StudyKIK is an extremely effective, easy-to-use recruitment provider. We love adding their referrals to our database, as they have consistently proven themselves to be great, compliant patients that come back study after study. The “My StudyKIK” proprietary portal allows us to quickly and easily manage our referrals, track metrics, and list and re-list trials in just minutes,” stated Ellen Price of Meridian Clinical Research.

Meridian is a dynamic group of medical professionals with over 90 years of combined experience in medical research. Dedicated to the advancement of clinical research, MCR is comprised of twenty-six Principal Investigators, located across 13 sites throughout the United States and Mexico. Meridian’s locations focus on a full range of Phase I through Phase IV trials that span a diverse and ever-growing range of therapeutic areas. As Preferred Recruitment Provider, StudyKIK will use their network of resources to help bring patients to MCR’s various sites.

“We are honored that Meridian Clinical Research has chosen us as their Preferred Recruitment Provider for 2017," said Matt Miller VP Global Patient Recruitment & Feasibility at StudyKIK. “With our combined expertise and ongoing strategies for the future, I am certain it will be a solid year for both companies.”

StudyKIK continues to focus on expanding the awareness of clinical trials globally while providing research sites with as many tools as possible to enroll clinical trial volunteers. To learn more about StudyKIK, visit StudyKIK.com.