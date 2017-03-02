A blockbuster concert of songs from magnificent musical films through the ages will bring together cantors and special guests for Anshe Emet Synagogue's 15th Annual Dr. Arnold H. Kaplan Memorial Concert: Lights, Cantors, Action!

Showtime is 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL.

The concert features world-renowned cantor and President of the Cantors Assembly, Hazzan Alberto Mizrahi of Anshe Emet Synagogue, Chicago, IL; Cantor Susan Lewis Friedman of Beth Emet, Evanston, IL; Cantor Shira Ginsburg of East End Temple, Manhattan, NY; Cantor Thom King of Beth El Congregation, Baltimore, MD; and teen soloist, Anna Gotskind, as well as special performances by Arnie Roth and Becky Cagen. Music will be provided by the Don Cagen Orchestra.

“Songs and ensembles from Exodus, The Wizard of Oz, Fame, Beauty and the Beast, Schindler’s List, The Way We Were and so many more, will make for an afternoon you will never forget as the cantors and special guests enchant and wow you,” said Hazzan Alberto Mizrahi.

Tickets are $36 per adult and $10 per student through Thursday, March 16 online at: http://www.AnsheEmet.org/LightsCantorsAction or by calling 773-281-1423.

About Anshe Emet Synagogue: Anshe Emet Synagogue is one of the oldest and most prominent congregations of Conservative Judaism in America. It is well known for a variety of prayer services, a multi-generational membership and a broad range of programming.