Rigaku MiniFlex Benchtop X-ray diffraction instrument

Rigaku Corporation today announced the publication of a new Portuguese-language brochure for the South American market describing the capabilities of the new 5th generation MiniFlex general purpose X-ray diffractometer.

X-ray diffraction (XRD) is a powerful, well-established technique for analyzing materials. Industries such as cement, petroleum, energy and pharmaceuticals rely on XRD to characterize materials for research and quality control.

The new brochure presents a basic overview of XRD, as well as the unique capabilities and specifications of the system. Ideally-suited for today's fast-paced XRD analyses, the MiniFlex delivers speed and sensitivity through innovative technology enhancements such as the optional D/teX high speed detector. Operating at 600 watts, the MiniFlex is the most powerful benchtop XRD diffractometer available.

For more information about the MiniFlex spectrometer or to request the brochure, visit https://www.rigaku.com/pt-br/products/xrd/miniflex

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

