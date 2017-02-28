Boar’s Head Brand® Offers All-Day Delectable Meal Options

Smoked with imported German beechwood, SmokeMaster® Black Forest Ham is crafted with exceptional care offering a distinct flavor rarely experienced in America.

Boar’s Head Brand®, one of the nation’s leading providers of premium delicatessen foods, shares delectable breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes featuring the unique and rich flavors of Smokemaster® Beechwood Smoked Black Forest Ham.

“Smoked with imported German beechwood, SmokeMaster® Black Forest Ham is crafted with exceptional care offering a distinct flavor rarely experienced in America.” says Elizabeth Ward, Senior Director of Marketing for Boar’s Head Brand®. “We believe our customers should never compromise on craftsmanship and quality. These recipes, featuring the unique flavor of SmokeMaster® Black Forest Ham, affirm our commitment to craftsmanship and quality and showcase delicious dishes perfect for anytime of the day.”

The rich and smooth flavors of the Smokemaster® Beechwood Smoked Black Forest Ham are ideal for breakfast, lunch and dinner as highlighted in this menu:

Boar’s Head® for Breakfast:

Smokemaster® Black Forest Ham & Cheese Quiche: An entrée that can satisfy at breakfast, lunch or dinner, start your day with this warm and savory quiche. Made with Gold Label Imported Switzerland Swiss® Cheese and Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese, this recipe makes for a delightful start to any day.

Sophisticated Lunch:

Smokemaster® Black Forest Ham & Arugula Salad: This sophisticated salad brings together

a perfectly balanced flavor by combining peppery arugula, sweet tangerines, cranberries and the delicate tanginess of red wine vinegar.

The Flavorful Main Course:

Smokemaster® Black Forest Ham Spaghetti with Broccoli Pesto: Black pepper, lemon, garlic and chili are a seamless combination to pair with the distinct flavor of Smokemaster® Black Forest Ham. This delicious recipe will conclude your day with a dinner the whole family will adore.

Boar’s Head® products are available at select supermarkets, gourmet stores and fine delicatessens nationwide. For more information about Boar’s Head®, and to discover more flavorful recipes for any meal of the day, please visit http://www.boarshead.com, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/boarshead, or follow Boar’s Head® on Twitter @boars_head and Instagram @boarshead_official.

About Boar’s Head®

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand® has upheld a commitment to unwavering standards for quality for over a century, refusing to take shortcuts that compromise the integrity of its products for the sake of convenience or economy. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses and condiments to an array of Italian and Old World specialties, hummus and foodservice items. All Boar's Head® meats, cheeses, spreads and condiments contain no gluten*, artificial colors or flavors, MSG added, fillers or by-products, or transfat. †

*All Boar’s Head® meats, cheeses, condiments and spreads are gluten free.

† No trans-fat from partially hydrogenated oils.