According to the CDC, dental caries (cavities) are at epidemic levels in the United States; although it is largely preventable, it remains the most common chronic disease of children aged 5-17 years (4 times more common than asthma). Frustration for both patients and dental professionals regarding this disease is at an all-time high. Dr. Patel and his team were tired of drilling and filling patients' decay only to find them back in the chair months later with both recurrent decay and new areas of mineral loss. Dr. Patel knew it was time for something different.

Dr. Patel and his team are now proud to offer a cavity prevention program. Developed by CariFree, a caries research company, the products are proven to remove cavity-causing bacteria in the biofilm.

The process of decay formation has been widely misunderstood by the general public, and treatment recommendations oversimplified. Many have heard the same "brush, floss and avoid sugar" prescription for years, and despite their best attempts, still develop the disease. Dental caries is a transmissible bacterial infection of the teeth, and while home care and diet are key players in its development, the key factor affecting a patient's health or disease comes down to the pH of the oral environment. Prolonged periods of low pH in the mouth provide the biologic oral environment that selects for growth of cavity causing bacteria. Because the bacteria in an infected mouth produce an abundance of acid, the healthy bacteria are no longer able to survive. This is what ultimately leads to net mineral loss and breakdown of the tooth structure.

With the implementation of CariFree, Dr. Patel has the capacity to help his patients determine what the statistical likelihood is that they will develop new decay in the next year. The traditional approach did not tell the patient exactly why they had the disease or what specific things they could do to get better. The drill and fill model, as Dr. Doug Young DDS, MS, MBA (leading expert on dental caries) states, is like “Building a deck on a house while it is burning down.”

While national statistics on decay rates continue to climb, Dr. Patel and his team from Sacramento, CA are determined to stop this devastating disease in its tracks. Patients who see Dr. Patel can expect the best assessment, diagnosis and therapy recommendations at their next appointment. A hygienist who works directly with patients says this about the products: "The Carifree protocols are easy to use for our patients and we have seen great improvement in their dental health."

With new information about the complexity of dental caries, the old model of brush, floss and avoid sugar is no longer relevant. The CariFree program in the office of Dr. Patel and his team is the new model for oral health and prevention.

For more information on the CariFree program, go to http://www.carifree.com. To call now and make your appointment with Dr. Patel and his team call 916-483-5566, or visit: http://www.upenpateldds.com.

More about Upen Patel DDS, MAGD

Our office's mission is to work together with you to realize a shared vision of uncompromising excellence in dentistry.

To fulfill this mission, we are committed to:

Listening to those we are privileged to serve.

Earning the trust and respect of our patients and the community.

Meeting and exceeding our patients' expectations.

Ensuring a compassionate, professional environment.

Providing state of the art procedures, materials and treatment choices to our patients.

What Makes Us Different?

Our patients really do mean everything! We get to know you, we want you to feel at ease, we listen and connect with you to build your trust. When you become a patient of Upen J. Patel, DDS, MAGD, you become part of our family. The long lasting relationship we build is what allows our patients to achieve a lifetime of good oral health.