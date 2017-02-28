Using Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP allowed us to produce this highly complex ADAS SoC in less time than we expected, which is one of the objectives of this important project,” said Dr.-Ing. Jens Benndorf, managing director and COO of Dream Chip.

Arteris Inc., the innovative supplier of silicon-proven commercial system-on-chip (SoC) interconnect IP, and Dream Chip Technologies GmbH today announced that Dream Chip Technologies (DCT) is demonstrating an automotive ADAS development platform at Mobile World Congress. This reference platform was created as part of the European Commission / ENIAC THINGS2DO automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) reference development platform program. Its development schedule and functional safety capabilities were accelerated by DCT’s use of Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP with the Arteris FlexNoC Resilience Package.

Dream Chip Technologies (DCT) has designed a large number of very complex systems-on-chip (SoC) for many customers worldwide and was selected as the design service lead for the ADAS MPSoC European THINGS2DO project. The objective of the project is to create a camera-based ADAS reference platform that benefits automotive Tier 1 companies through not only advanced technology but also by shortening the time-to-market and design cycles for innovative automotive electronics. Two tape outs were scheduled and executed in Q3/16 and Q1/17, both using the 22nm FDSOI semiconductor process at Global Foundries in Dresden/Germany.

“Using Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP allowed us to produce this highly complex ADAS SoC in less time than we expected, which is one of the objectives of this important project,” said Dr.-Ing. Jens Benndorf, managing director and COO of Dream Chip Technologies. “Using Arteris NoC technology allowed us to avoid the timing closure, routing congestion and QoS issues that commonly affect complex chips like ours, while the FlexNoC Resilience Package allowed us to quickly implement and verify data protection features required for our ADAS SoC to meet the highest levels of ISO 26262 ASIL certification.”

Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP is the on-chip communications backbone of most of the world’s application processors, digital baseband modems and ADAS SoCs. The FlexNoC Resilience Package adds data protection features required to obtain higher ISO 26262 automotive safety integrity levels (ASIL) by implementing on-chip error code correction (ECC) protection, hardware duplication and redundancy, unit checking, data monitoring and built in self-test (BIST).

“We are excited that Dream Chip Technologies has been able to produce the THINGS2DO ADAS silicon in record time with the help of Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP and the FlexNoC Resilience Package,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris. “Our SoC interconnect IP is a foundational technology for all automotive semiconductor and Tier-1 design teams tasked with creating sophisticated SoCs with integrated functional safety features.”

