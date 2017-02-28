Yamaha is bringing Amazon Alexa voice control to its expansive family of acclaimed MusicCast wireless multiroom audio products. “Telling Alexa to play your music and hearing it synchronized throughout your home with Yamaha sound quality is an extraordinary experience." -- Bob Goedken, general manager, AV division.

Yamaha is bringing Amazon Alexa voice control to its expansive family of acclaimed MusicCast wireless multiroom audio products, making it faster and easier for audio enthusiasts to control their home entertainment experience.

Starting this fall, more than 40 Yamaha MusicCast AV products capable of streaming high-quality audio throughout the home will receive a firmware update enabling control using spoken commands through Alexa-enabled devices. An Alexa skill that adds support for the MusicCast commands will simultaneously be made available for Alexa-enabled devices, including the Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Tap and Amazon Fire TV.

“MusicCast is the most versatile and powerful wireless multiroom audio system on the market, and the integration with Amazon Alexa makes it even easier to control,” said Bob Goedken, general manager, AV division, Yamaha Corporation of America. “Telling Alexa to play your music and hearing it synchronized throughout your home with Yamaha sound quality is an extraordinary experience.”

In August 2015 Yamaha announced MusicCast, uniting Hi-Fi and home theater performance with wireless multiroom simplicity. Yamaha MusicCast products range from wireless speakers to sound bars, AV receivers, streaming amplifiers and Hi-Fi receivers, offering an extremely diverse range of performance levels, price points and listening experiences from which to choose.

Designed to work with an existing home Wi-Fi network, MusicCast offers access to a wide range of audio content from virtually any source. These include streaming services, internet radio channels, digital music libraries, Bluetooth® devices, and even external sources connected to MusicCast products, such as TV set-top boxes, Blu-ray Disc™ players and turntables. Unlike other wireless audio systems, MusicCast supports true high-resolution audio formats, bringing accurate reproduction of tonal nuances and expression.

MusicCast: Already Echo Dot Friendly

While the Alexa skill and MusicCast firmware updates are slated for fall 2017, MusicCast products can already be connected with the Amazon Echo Dot and support multiroom playback. Unlike other wireless multiroom audio systems, all MusicCast products feature a Bluetooth input and can redistribute a Bluetooth source to multiple MusicCast devices. Since the Echo Dot offers a Bluetooth output, it can be easily paired with any MusicCast wireless speaker, sound bar or AV receiver. The two devices can then be connected by simply saying, “Alexa, connect.” From there, the sound of the Echo Dot can be played back through a single MusicCast device, or multiple devices can be linked using the MusicCast app for listening enjoyment throughout the home. Many MusicCast products also offer analog inputs which can be connected to the Echo Dot via its line output if a wired connection is preferred.

To learn more about how MusicCast products can already be used with Amazon Echo Dot, please visit http://4wrd.it/YAMAHAMUSICCAST

