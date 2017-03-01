Deck Commerce has announced the launch of their Partner Program as part of their ongoing efforts to simplify omni-channel commerce operations. Partners consist of global solution and technology providers that aim to help retailers with system integrations and technology vendor selection. Deck’s partner program is a trusted source for retailers looking to grow their direct to consumer business.



Solution Partners: Red Van Workshop, LYONS, and Blue Acorn are among solution partners that help retailers integrate the Deck Commerce platform with their consumer touch points.

Technology Partners: Pre-built integrations with technology partners including leading storefronts, loyalty, tax and fraud vendors, that aim to streamline implementations and allow for faster time to value for retailers.

"Developing an eco-system of solution and technology partners ensures we are able to provide industry leading services and support to our customers, in an economical and efficient manner. That aligns perfectly with our vision of helping retailers deliver exceptional consumer experiences, which is the cornerstone to competing in today's omni-channel shopping environment," said Chris Deck, Founder and CEO of Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce's new Partner Program makes it easier for retailers to launch and expand their omni-channel operations.

