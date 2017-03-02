RealStir, Inc.

Technology-Based Real Estate Platform Brings you Agents On Demand

California-based RealStir, the Technology-Based Real Estate Platform has launched its new brokerage, company executives announced today. RealStir Agents benefit from 100% commission models, ownership opportunities, the most up-to-date technology tools and office hub support.

RealStir’s on-demand technology enables buyers and sellers to locate and request services from local map-based geo-tagged agents while searching for homes. The agents customize their full and a la carte services depending on their availability and location. RealStir’s patent pending ranking engine searches and displays agents based on their geolocation, availability, profile, social posts, reviews and many other proprietary sensors.

“The lack of real-time agent on demand services and local market information forms the basis of our concept for RealStir. Mobile savvy consumers are at the forefront of the on demand revolution,” said Walid Romaya founder and CEO of RealStir. “Every aspect of our lives from car rides to food delivery and car washes is being affected. Real Estate, however, has lagged stubbornly. It is time for disruption in a great big market ripe for change.”

RealStir's technology platform turns agents into local specialists providing a customized level of professional services that people need when buying or selling a home. RealStir has commenced recruiting new agents starting with the first office hub in San Diego and moving rapidly across California and the rest of the U.S.

RealStir’s objective is leveraging technology to connect home buyers and sellers with local knowledgeable agents. RealStir also offers its technology to non RealStir agents through a subscription-based model where agents can utilize social marketing features to highlight their profiles.

RealStir has achieved milestones and launched several features in the past year including:



RealStir’s consumer facing mobile app in Apple IOS and Android. Consumers search form over 1.6 Million listings nationally.

RealStir’s agent facing OnePost mobile app in Apple IOS and Android.

Beta Testing its core technology by deploying its apps to agents in 40 states.

Launching Try Before You Buy (TBYB) booking service for potential buyers on the fence to book a short term trial stay.

Introducing web-based Area Mashup where consumers can search and compare listings in cities, zip codes and neighborhoods.

“RealStir is the face of the future for us agents. I joined because everything here revolves around technology. We as agents must adapt to the web smart consumer. The days of the old line brick and mortar brokerages are numbered,” Said Rita Barbato, a new RealStir agent.

RealStir was founded by Romaya, who is a seasoned broker and home builder, and business partner Daniel Najor, a tech and serial entrepreneur.

About RealStir: Founded in San Diego in 2014 by a team of technology and real estate experts. RealStir is a technology-based real estate platform empowering agents through their knowledge of local markets. RealStir has raised $4 Million in seed financing to date. RealStir’s mobile, web-based and brokerage platform offers features including booking on demand agent services such as showings, open house tours and listings, instant chat, document exchange, local newsfeed, confidence index and more. To learn more about RealStir and how they help home buyers, sellers and agents, please visit: http://www.realstir.com For more information.

