SearchBlox Software, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise search, sentiment analysis and text analytics solutions today launched version 8.6 of its software in San Francisco at Elastic{ON}17, the official Elasticsearch User Conference.

SearchBlox V8.6 incorporates the 5.1 release of the Elastic Stack for Elasticsearch and Kibana. It allows setup easy setup of a SearchBlox cluster using the Web UI and provides connectors to ingest data from 75+ data sources including websites, databases and custom data feeds. In addition, the new version allows use of SQL to access data indexed from different repositories.

SearchBlox is the leading replacement solution for the now discontinued Google Search Appliance and Google Site Search products, offering existing customers for these Google products the fastest, most affordable and risk -free migration path.

SearchBlox has migrated more than 100 customers from Google Search Appliance (GSA) to the SearchBlox Enterprise Search platform and now offers the same level of functionality and performance on the cloud for Google Site Search customers for reliable search services.

“SearchBlox was an early adopter of Elasticsearch and continues to leverage new features of Elasticsearch to offer our customers a robust and highly scalable enterprise search solution.” said Timo Selvaraj, Co-Founder and VP of Product Management at SearchBlox. “In addition, SearchBlox’s evolution into a cognitive platform for unstructured data supporting features like text analytics, sentiment analysis, entity extraction and machine learning has been simplified by using other Elastic products like Kibana”

About SearchBlox

SearchBlox is a leading provider of enterprise search, sentiment analysis and text analytics solutions based on Elasticsearch and Apache Lucene. More than 400 customers in 30 countries now use SearchBlox to power their websites, intranets and custom search applications. Founded in 2003, SearchBlox was created to provide customers with simple, affordable solutions for their data management needs including web-based administration and integrated data connectors to index enterprise and web content.

In 2015 and 2016, SearchBlox won recognition from KMWorld as a trendsetting product, and we are proud to stand out in the marketplace for enterprise search and text analytics. SearchBlox Software, Inc., is privately held and is based in Richmond, Virginia, USA. For more information, visit http://www.searchblox.com.