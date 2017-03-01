Donaldson Celebrates Milestone for Advanced Dust Collection Model

In three years since its launch, Donaldson has sold 1,000 Torit® Downflo® Evolution dust collectors, a model with superior cleaning power in a smaller footprint. Better air circulation, fewer filters, and easier maintenance. Customers have loved the new design.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a global leader in industrial air filtration, today announced that it has sold its 1,000th Torit® Downflo® Evolution dust collector.

Donaldson first introduced its Downflo Evolution (DFE) dust collector to the global filtration market in September 2014. The collector’s revolutionary design leveraged decades of cartridge filter collection experience to deliver superior cleaning and performance in a smaller equipment footprint, and with a reduced total cost of operation.

“We set out to meet our customers’ demands for effective filtration with a lower cost of ownership,” said John Woolever, Market Specialist Manager at Donaldson. “With advanced airflow management, breakthrough cleaning, and an innovative new filter design, the Downflo Evolution collector delivers better air circulation, fewer filters, and easier maintenance. Our customers have loved the new design and have gotten on board.”

The collector’s smaller footprint and reduced energy consumption have helped drive demand within the metal fabrication, pharmaceutical, mining, grain food, and bulk powder handling industries. Less than three years later, a metal fabricator in California officially ordered the 1,000th unit.

“Customer feedback was incorporated into each phase of development,” said Woolever. “So selling the 1000th collector is a true affirmation of how listening to your customers pays dividends. We will continue to evolve the DFE as our customers’ needs change.”

Donaldson’s Downflo Evolution collectors are being installed at a rate of approximately 450 per year throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North Africa regions.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in the filtration industry with approximately 140 sales, manufacturing and distribution locations in 44 countries. Donaldson’s innovative filtration technologies improve people’s lives, enhance customers’ equipment performance, and protect the environment. For more information, visit Donaldson.com.

About Donaldson Torit

The Donaldson® Torit® line of dust, fume and mist collectors, and replacement parts and filters is engineered to increase manufacturing efficiency, save energy, and create cleaner environments for employees. Learn more at: DonaldsonTorit.com