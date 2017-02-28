Official Logo of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Short Track Speedskating The Utah Olympic Oval is a world-class facility that has hosted many successful international competitions and we are very excited to bring back the U.S. Olympic Trials to a venue that has such rich history within the Olympic Winter Games.

US Speedskating has selected the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah, as the site for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Short Track Speedskating. With support from the Utah Sports Commission, the Trials will take place on December 15-17, 2017 and will be used to determine members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team.

"The Utah Olympic Oval is a world-class facility that has hosted many successful international competitions and we are very excited to bring back the U.S. Olympic Trials to a venue that has such rich history within the Olympic Winter Games,” said Ted Morris, Executive Director for US Speedskating. “The venue is the perfect setting for a phenomenal trials and 2018 U.S. Olympic Team selection. We know that the great Olympic sports fans in Utah will come out and support all of our athletes fighting for a spot on the U.S. team that will compete in PyeongChang.”

“We are proud to partner with US Speedskating and the Utah Olympic Oval to bring Olympic Trials back to Utah,” said Jeff Robbins, president & CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. “This event is a reminder of the lasting impact the Olympics have had on the state, and how they continue to benefit Utah’s economy, image and position Utah as a leader in the national and international sports community.”

The Utah Olympic Oval is operated by the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation and was built prior to the Olympic Winter Games Salt Lake 2002. The venue known to have the ‘Fastest Ice on Earth’ by setting over 100 world records since being built, was the 2002 Olympic venue for Long Track Speedskating and hosted the 2014 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for both Short and Long Track Speedskating.

“With Utah celebrating its 15 year anniversary of Salt Lake 2002 this month it’s very exciting to announce we will be continuing Utah’s Olympic Legacy by hosting the Olympic Trials for Short Track in December 2018,” says Colin Hilton, Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation’s President and CEO.

At the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, a maximum of 12 athletes will be named to the U.S. Olympic Team, six for the men and six for women, pending approval by the United States Olympic Committee. Athletes will compete in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

The Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be held in South Korea from February 9-25, 2018. Both Long and Short Track will be held in the Gangneung coastal cluster with all Olympic competitions for Short Track Speedskating to be held at the Gangneung Ice Arena, which will also be the host of Figure Skating, and has a seating capacity of 12,000.

Tickets sales and event information for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Trials will be announced at a later time.

###

About U.S. Olympic Team Trials

A collaboration between the United States Olympic Committee and its National Governing Bodies, U.S. Olympic Team Trials are held in multiple sports prior to each edition of the Olympic Games and allow athletes to vie for the honor of representing Team USA. Often the last stop in an athlete’s journey to the Olympics, the Trials also offer fans an up-close experience with America’s sports heroes before they go on to compete on the world’s biggest stage. Selection procedures for each sport are developed by the NGBs in concert with the USOC and follow parameters set forth by each International Federation.

About US Speedskating

From Pond to Podium, we are US Speedskating. We grow and nurture a sport where all ages can experience the thrill of speed and the camaraderie of the skating community. US Speedskating is responsible for the development of speed skating from grassroots to the highest elite racing programs. US Speedskating is recognized by the United States Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union as the governing body for the sport of speed skating in the United States. The Organization has won 86 Olympic medals to-date, making it one of the most successful sports in U.S. Olympic history. US Speedskating is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, on Facebook and at http://www.usspeedskating.org.

About Utah Olympic Oval

Built in 2001 just in time for the Olympic Winter Games Salt Lake 2002, Utah Olympic Oval is located in the community of Kearns, just 16 miles west of Salt Lake City, Utah. The five‐acre venue houses Utah’s only 400‐meter speed skating oval and two international‐sized ice sheets as well as a state‐of‐the‐art four‐lane 442‐meter running track. Today, Utah Olympic Oval is a dynamic multi‐use facility focused on developing and growing participation in ice sports in the state of Utah. Designated an official U.S. Olympic Training Site by the United States Olympic Committee, the venue is headquarters for US Speedskating, ensuring a legacy of continued growth and international success for the sport. With six Olympic records and 12 world records, the venue stands uncontested as the ‘Fastest Ice on Earth.’ For more information about the venue, please visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org or call 801‐968‐6825.