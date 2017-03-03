Resonant Solutions Adopts ETW as Performance Management Solution

Resonant Solutions is an early stage precision machining and engineering company who has chosen to adopt ETW as their company’s formal performance management solution. In utilizing ETW, Resonant is looking to build a foundation for growing the company steadily and successfully.

Resonant also aims to demonstrate their competence and results for the benefit of their clients, and believes ETW is the right vehicle to do just that.

Resonant Solutions’ Founder and President, Dustin Whaley, speaks to the decision to adopt ETW in the organization. “Resonant is in high-growth mode right now, and I believe it is important to set a foundation for growth as we look forward. ETW will ensure everyone in our organization is on the same page, and maintains consistency in goals, culture and strategy as we continue to grow.”

ETW CEO Lee Benson states, “I am thrilled to be working with Resonant Solutions as they begin building out their foundation for growth. I know firsthand what an asset ETW can be in the manufacturing industry.” Benson first developed ETW to specifically help him run his own aerospace manufacturing business, Able Aerospace Services, and is looking forward to helping facilitate the steps necessary for Resonant to experience the same positive results through ETW.

About Resonant Solutions:

Resonant Solutions provides precision machining and engineering services for the aerospace, defense, medical and energy industries. We focus on building collaborative, partner relationships with our customers.

About ETW:

ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company’s roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at http://www.etw.com