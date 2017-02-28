Metro Optic and I.C.E Datacenters

Exelerence Holdings Inc., an investment company focused on the rapidly growing internet infrastructure industry is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pierre Blouin to its Board of Directors. Exelerence owns and operates METRO OPTIC, a provider of high-speed fiber optic networks and I.C.E DATACENTERS, a carrier-neutral provider of network-centric datacenters in Canada.

Mr. Blouin spent 30 years in the North American telecom and technology industry and recently retired as Chief Executive Officer of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. and MTS Allstream. Previously, he occupied various senior executive positions within the BCE group of companies including President and Chief Executive Officer of Bell Mobility Inc., Chief Executive Officer of BCE Emergis Inc. and Group President, Consumer Markets for Bell Canada. Mr. Blouin is also an active corporate director and currently sits on the Board of Fortis Inc., the National Bank of Canada and the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation.

“We are delighted and honoured that Mr. Blouin has accepted to join our Board of Directors,” said Michael Bucheit, CEO of Exelerence Holdings Inc. “His extensive leadership experience in the rapidly evolving telecommunications industry will provide us with valuable strategic guidance and assist us in accelerating our client-driven growth in high-speed networks and network-centric datacenters.”

“I am pleased to join the board of such a dynamic company that owns solid and unique network assets and strong datacenter expertise. Its skilled and dedicated workforce is well positioned to meet customer demands in the fast-growing cloud market. I am looking forward to work with management and board members to support the company in rapid growth,” commented Pierre Blouin.

About Metro Optic (http://www.metrooptic.com): METRO OPTIC is an independent provider of datacenter-neutral high-speed fiber network solutions. Since its inception, Metro Optic offers specialized telecommunications services and solutions to medium and large sized businesses, telecom carriers, cloud operators, wholesalers and datacenter operators. Its carrier-neutral datacenter at 875 Saint-Antoine is the fiber-densest interconnection center in Montreal.

About I.C.E Datacenters (http://www.icedatacenters.com): I.C.E Datacenters (Interconnection and Colocation for the Enterprise) operates multiple datacenter sites and interconnection hubs in Canada. These include leading interconnection sites in downtown Montreal and in Markham (Toronto). I.C.E Datacenters combines deep datacenter expertise serving global enterprises and cloud operators in the U.S. and Canada with extensive know-how in operating high-speed fiber networks.

