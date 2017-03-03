Hydropods Changes Its Name to Growlink

Growlink Logo Our products are all about linking growers to their operations.

Hydropods, Inc., a Denver-based technology company, announced today that it is changing its name to Growlink, a name that better reflects its product line and mission.

“Our products are all about linking growers to their operations,” said Ted Tanner, CEO of Growlink. “Growlink products enable growers to work smarter by providing automation and control, data collection, monitoring, optimization, and visualization, all in one platform.”

Growlink designs and manufactures connected Environment, Nutrient, and Lighting Controllers that allow users to see, monitor, and control a grow operation from anywhere using their smartphone. These Internet of Things devices are designed for indoor and greenhouse grow operations, and their modular design allows them to scale from home grows to large greenhouses and everything in between. They are part of Growlink’s complete cloud-based ecosystem and are capable of using machine learning to optimize growing conditions.

The Growlink App, available in the Apple App store and Google Play, connects to the Growlink Controllers and allows users to monitor sensor data in real time, view real-time video, and control any connected devices. Users can set up rules including sensor triggers, timers, and schedules to automate the grow process. Soon, users will be able download grow programs, providing optimized configurations for various vegetables and herbs.

The implementation of the name change will take place over several months, during which time marketing and products will be branded with both Hydropods and Growlink.

About Growlink

Growlink’s mission is to connect growers to their operations. The Denver-based company focuses on creating well-designed, tightly integrated hardware and software that allow users to automate, monitor and control their grow operation from anywhere.

