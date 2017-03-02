TICO Manufacturing and Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) today announced that PSI's 8.8-liter Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engine will power a new terminal tractor prototype being tested by TICO. TICO will display the CNG prototype, which is already in service with plans for additional pilot testing, in Booth # 3022 at the 2017 TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Nashville, from February 27 to March 2.

TICO terminal tractors are widely used at distribution centers, rail terminals and ports. According to TICO’s General Manager, Frank Tubbert, the new CNG prototype tractor features design enhancements that improve both value and reliability over conventional models, with the benefit of improving emissions to meet environmental aims.

The prototype fits within TICO’s larger program to develop and expand an industry-leading portfolio of alternative-fuel terminal tractors. As part of that effort, TICO has worked closely with its customer UPS to develop competitively-priced alternative fuel vehicles in order to expand future fleet options to achieve the package delivery leader’s sustainability goals. The CNG prototype, currently in pilot testing, is a product of this collaboration.

“The increasing costs and complexity associated with meeting diesel emissions is helping the shift to offer gasoline and alternative fuel engines,” Tubbert added. “This collaboration reflects that shift. We also wanted, in large part, to offer the customer more choices and to focus on clean air as a major policy objective.”

The CNG-fueled terminal tractor is the latest product of the partnership between TICO and PSI, which began in 2016 when the two companies joined forces on designs to integrate customized gasoline and alternative-fuel engines into TICO’s Pro-Spotter terminal tractors. Their first collaboration was a new propane-fueled terminal tractor, launched at the 2016 Alternative Clean Transportation (“ACT”) Expo.

"We’re excited about the growth of our relationship with TICO,” said Gary Winemaster, PSI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Together, we’re developing a family of alternative-fuel options that offer leading companies like UPS flexibility and a pathway to fleets that are cleaner, easier to maintain, and less expensive. This CNG terminal tractor is a great addition.”

TICO Manufacturing will display its new products in booths 1130 and 3022 at the 2017 TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition from February 27-March 2 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

About TICO Manufacturing

TICO (Terminal Investment Corporation) has been a pioneer in fleet services, terminal services, and terminal tractor manufacturing, for over 46 years.

Born in the ports, the TICO Pro-Spotter is a product with the most effective R&D strategy in the yard tractor market today. And from that experience as an OEM manufacturer, TICO has been able to operate and maintain a fleet of over 1,400 yard tractors at ports across North America. Its Pro-Spotter On- and Off-Highway terminal tractors and Pro-Shuttle terminal trailer are also currently in use in distribution centers and rail terminals throughout the continent.

TICO has also been manufacturing its Pro-Spotter terminal tractor for retail availability since 2008. Pro-Spotter terminal tractor sales, service, parts, and rentals are available through its North American dealer network.

TICO Manufacturing is the quality manufacturer of the TICO terminal tractors, which are built “For The Real World” in Ridgeland, SC. For more information, please visit http://www.ticotractors.com.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI or the Company) is a leader in the design, engineer and manufacture of emissions-certified, alternative-fuel power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers in the industrial and on-road markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines that run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, biogas, gasoline and diesel.

PSI develops and delivers complete industrial power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, and cogeneration power (CHP) applications; mobile industrial applications that include forklifts, aerial lifts, industrial sweepers, aircraft ground support, arbor, agricultural and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers power systems purpose-built for Class 3 through Class 7 medium-duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets. For more information on PSI, visit http://www.psiengines.com.

