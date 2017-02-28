The alliance between Vitrium and our firm allows us to deliver document security technology to an already robust set of document management features in M-Files.

Vitrium Systems Inc. and SoftAdvice today announced a strategic partnership to expand deployment of document security and digital rights management (DRM) technology in Europe. The partnership will see Belgium-based SoftAdvice represent Vitrium’s flagship solution, Vitrium Security, in markets it operates in. In addition, the two companies are teaming up to integrate Vitrium’s document security technology with M-Files, an enterprise content management (ECM) solution that delivers document, information, and quality management tools to users. SoftAdvice is one of the premier resellers of M-Files in the European region.

“With the ECM market growing world-wide and the need for risk mitigation and compliance also rising, companies are looking for solutions that can evolve to meet all their document management and security objectives,” states Patrick Vervloesem, President of SoftAdvice. “The alliance between Vitrium and our firm allows us to deliver document security technology to an already robust set of document management features in M-Files. With the integration between the two products, we eliminate the manual process of securing documents on the move, thus reducing the time and improving workflow efficiencies for users.”

Businesses deploying ECM solutions like M-Files gain access to a unique architecture of information organization. By incorporating metadata to files, M-Files makes an organization’s files easy to find and access, enables collaboration at the document level, and provides an audit trail for compliance. Similarly, Vitrium also operates at the file level, adding encryption and rights management controls to files at rest and in transit with users accessing them via secured web links on any device without requiring any apps or plug-ins to view the content. Combining the two technologies gives M-Files’ users the ability to organize content, but also protect and control the content, and track the activity and access to documents shared internally or externally.

“SoftAdvice is the ideal partner for us as we expand our presence in Europe,” said Susan Daly, CEO of Vitrium Systems. “SoftAdvice has focused on providing companies with information and enterprise content management solutions built on the industry’s leading technology platform, M-Files,” continued Ms. Daly, “and just like Vitrium, they have made ease-of-use and workflow efficiency pillars of their technology implementations. Furthermore, with the depth and experience of their team, we believe SoftAdvice is well positioned to resell Vitrium Security as a standalone product to organizations across Europe since Vitrium can also be integrated with a number of other systems including document management, content management, ecommerce, CRM, learning management systems, and more.”

About Vitrium

Vitrium provides document security solutions that empower businesses that create, publish, or distribute proprietary, confidential or revenue-generating content. Vitrium’s enterprise document security and digital rights management (DRM) software delivers file-level protection, control, and analytics for insight into how content is used by the audience. Vitrium protected documents have been published and distributed by thousands of companies and accessed by over a million users worldwide. To learn more about Vitrium or to try Vitrium Security, sign up for a Vitrium Security Free Trial.

About SoftAdvice

SoftAdvice offers a portfolio of solutions for Information and content management based upon the M-Files platform. We strive to improve collaboration and knowledge management through the implementation of business solutions which result in a gain in efficiency and automation.