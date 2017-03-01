Riversand Technologies Named Among the Twenty Most Promising Retail Technology Solution Providers in 2017 by CIOReview

Riversand Technologies is Architecting Next Generation PIM Solutions to provide Seamless Shopping Experience for Retailer’s customers.

Shyam Potta, Director of Product Management

cloud first thinking will be the future of data management platforms and applications

Houston, TX (PRWEB)

Riversand Technologies, an industry leader in Product Information Management solution has been selected by CIOReview as one of the Twenty Most Promising Retail Technology Solution Providers in 2017.

“It is exciting for Riversand to be recognized by CIOReview as one of the Twenty Most Promising Retail Technology Solution Providers in 2017,” said Shyam Potta, Director of Product Management, Riversand Technologies.

“At the core of the entire retail product supply-chain, from the manufacturer through the end consumer, is the product data. Riversand is bringing next-generation solutions to the market that will enable retailers to adapt to changing trends in retail and meet high customer expectations for a seamless shopping experience,” says Mr. Potta.

Riversand is collaborating with customers to bring their global business complexities under one solution that is web-scale, dynamically configurable, and offers the best user experience in the market.

About Riversand
Riversand is an innovative leader in master data management. It provides a single, integrated, scalable, and robust multi-domain MDM platform that caters to a variety of use cases across multiple verticals. In addition, Riversand offers specific solutions, such as Vendor Portal, Spare Parts Management, Material Master, GDSN on-boarding, Media Asset Management, Print Publishing, and more. Riversand provides accelerated time-to-market, increased sales, improved order accuracy, reduced costs, and enhanced customer service. Visit Riversand.com for more information, and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter.

About CIOReview
Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising Retail Technology Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.cioreview.com

Riversand Technologies

