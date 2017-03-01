We’re pleased that Videology recognizes the power and uniqueness of Tru Optik’s audience intelligence solutions, and chose to make us their key audience intelligence partner across OTT and CTV.

Tru Optik, a media intelligence and ad tech company focused on digital over-the top (OTT) television and Videology, one of the world’s leading software providers for TV and video advertising, announced an agreement that will allow Videology clients to tap Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud through the Videology Platform. The Tru Optik DMP component of the recently launched OTT Marketing Cloud is the only data management solution that allows advertisers to identify and target granular audiences across all OTT screens, including Connected TV (CTV). CTV devices like Roku, Apple TV and video-game consoles account for nearly 70 percent of all OTT viewing time. Yet, even with the importance of this growing channel, these CTV audiences cannot be segmented using legacy data management platforms.

With access to Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud, Videology clients can identify specific OTT audiences by onboarding their first-party data or by leveraging third-party data sources from over a dozen leading data providers in Tru Optik’s OTT Data Marketplace.

“Tru Optik’s unique ability to profile and segment consumers across OTT is a natural fit with Videology’s mission of helping advertisers drive results across all of their video advertising channels,” said Scott Ferber, Founder and CEO, Videology. “As more and more people watch content on a variety of devices, it’s important for advertisers to have a single view of their audience for holistic campaign delivery. Through this partnership with Tru Optik, our clients will benefit from more granular understanding and execution of advertising on OTT and connected TV, a quickly-growing piece of the video content ecosystem.”

“Videology is a leader and innovator in understanding the migration from linear TV to digital platforms and helping brands connect with consumers in these new destinations,” said Michael Scott, Chief Revenue Officer at Tru Optik. “We’re pleased that Videology recognizes the power and uniqueness of Tru Optik’s audience intelligence solutions, and chose to make us their key audience intelligence partner across OTT and CTV.”

In addition to enhanced OTT/CTV targeting, Videology clients can choose to leverage Tru Optik’s Cross-Screen Audience Validation (CAV) and attribution capabilities. Additionally, tying OTT/CTV exposures to offline sales channels will allow brand marketers to understand the true value of this new channel in affecting their bottom line.

“Campaign validation has been a source of frustration for OTT advertisers,” according to David Wiesenfeld, Chief Strategist at Tru Optik. “We’ve addressed those concerns by enabling validation against advanced audience characteristics like purchase behavior and lifestyle so advertisers can now verify their actual OTT buys versus using a rough proxy like demos.”

About Tru Optik

Tru Optik is a digital media intelligence company providing audience insight and advertising solutions that empower brand marketers and media companies to fully monetize audience and consumer demand. Armed with the largest census-level measurement of global over-the-top media consumption, Tru Optik’s proprietary data, advanced technology, and unmatched focus make us the preferred partner of many of the world’s largest media companies, brands, and agencies as they navigate the millennial led shift to OTT.

About Videology

Videology (videologygroup.com) is a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising. By simplifying big data, we empower marketers and media companies to make smarter advertising decisions to fully harness the value of their audience across screens. Our math and science-based technology enables our customers to manage, measure and optimize digital video and TV advertising to achieve the best results in the converging media landscape.

Videology, Inc., is a privately-held, venture-backed company, whose investors include Catalyst Investors, Comcast Ventures, NEA, Pinnacle Ventures, and Valhalla Partners. Videology is headquartered in New York, NY, with key offices in Baltimore, Austin, Toronto, London, Paris, Madrid, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and sales teams across North America.