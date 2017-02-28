Infrared LED Protects Mobile Computers from Unauthorized Access

Osram Opto Semiconductors is expanding its Oslux product family for biometric security solutions with a specially designed variant for facial recognition. This compact infrared LED (IRED) ensures uniform illumination of facial features for high image quality. Osram will be presenting the new SFH 4796S at the upcoming Mobile World Congress.

A facial recognition system scans the user’s face and detects typical features independent of facial expressions. Accurate and reliable identification of these features requires high-quality images and even, bright illumination of the face, without shadows. Generating additional infrared illumination allows the system to safeguard laptops and tablets effectively in a wide variety of lighting conditions.

Boosting system efficiency with Oslux

Osram Opto Semiconductors’ new SFH 4796S IRED, based on its proven Oslux family, features a unique, low-profile design that enables a narrow emission angle. This angle ensures the light generated hits exactly the point where illumination is required, so the overall system operates extremely efficiently. Oslux IREDs are based on an internal reflector and a specially adapted, integrated lens; the flat component surface offers a significant design advantage in facial recognition applications.

Outstanding facial illumination for reliable recognition

Osram’s SFH 4796S features an emission angle of ±40°, ideal for the field of view required by facial recognition systems. Thanks to specially adjusted internal reflectors and lenses, the IRED achieves extremely even illumination of the face. “We can build on our in-depth knowledge around the interplay between chip, package, reflector and optical elements,” explains Eric Kuerzel, Product Marketing Manager at Osram Opto Semiconductors. “Adding this new device to the family allows us to offer a broad portfolio specifically for the Oslux package, now also encompassing dedicated solutions for facial recognition.”

The SFH 4796S is based on a highly efficient chip featuring nanostack technology. At 1 amp current, the IRED generates optical power of 800 milliwatts (mW), ensuring ample illumination for its identification applications. It features a radiant intensity of 550 milliwatts per steradian (mW/sr). The component is just 1.4 millimeters high, with a footprint measuring (3.5 by 3.5) mm2. At a wavelength of 850 nanometers (nm), the light emitted by the SFH 4796S does not dazzle users and is simply perceived as a weak red glow, giving an indication that the facial recognition function is currently active. The sensitivity of camera sensors in this spectral range remains good.

Press Contact:

Kate Cleveland

Tel. 248-277-8018

Fax 248-596-0395

Email kate.cleveland(at)osram-os.com

Technical Information:

Tel. 866-993-5211

Email: support(at)osram-os.com

Sales contact: http://www.osram-os.com/sales-contacts

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a globally leading lighting manufacturer with a history dating back about 100 years. The product portfolio includes high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology such as infrared or laser lighting. The products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality, autonomous driving or mobile phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. In automotive lighting, the company is the global market and technology leader. Based on continuing operations (excluding Ledvance), OSRAM had around 24,600 employees worldwide at the end of fiscal 2016 (September 30) and generated revenue of almost €3.8 billion in that fiscal year. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at http://www.osram.com.