As the premiere East Coast gathering of eSports thought leaders, the Cynopsis World eSports Summit is assembling unrivaled panels and presentations in all aspects of business within the emerging global sporting category. The event, held on Wednesday, April 12 in New York City, will focus on authentically marketing the space, especially for non-endemic brands and advertisers, and will feature industry leaders from brands, professional teams, publishers and leagues. Discussion will cover the exploding world of competitive gaming and offer tactics for monetizing the global eSports audience.

The Cynopsis World eSports Summit will feature keynotes and panel discussions on key topics such as how eSports is changing media, sponsorship strategies for endemic and non-endemic brands, dynamics of running a team, tournament logistics, as well as exclusive research presentations from both SuperData Research and eSports Ad Bureau. The Summit will close with a Shark-Tank session titled “Bruin Battles” sponsored by Bruin Sports Capital where an attendee will walk away with the possibility of getting their eSports idea funded.

While the full list of speakers will be unveiled in the coming weeks, the April 12 Summit will feature a lineup of executives from notable companies, brands and teams, including Intel, PepsiCo, Activision Blizzard, ELeague, Buffalo Wild Wings, OpTic Gaming, ESL, Anheuser-Busch, Twitch, Machinima, NGE, AEG, Splyce, SuperData Research, 76ers’ Team Dignitas, WESA, and WorldGaming. Attendees will include non-endemic brand executives and marketers, potential team owners, executive leaders from agencies, content creators, sales-team executives, media buyers, online startups, digital-services providers, and publishers.

The Cynopsis eSports Conference, sponsored by Go To Team, Bruin Sports Capital, eSports Ad Bureau and rEvXP, will be held at 10 on the Park at the Time Warner Center in New York City. For more details, go to http://www.cynopsisesportsconference.com.

