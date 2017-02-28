Lucas Group The oil and gas industry is facing a major technical talent shortfall in the Exploration and Production (E&P) sector that could be just as crippling – if not more so – as the declining availability of accessible oil and gas reserves

Lucas Group announced the publication of the executive recruiting firm’s newest white paper, “How to Develop Technical Leaders in Oil & Gas.” http://www.lucasgroup.com/how-develop-technical-leaders-oil-gas/

The white paper, authored by Houston-based Managing Partner David Armendariz, outlines a recruitment strategy for bridging the oil and gas industry’s current technical expertise gap.

“The oil and gas industry is facing a major technical talent shortfall in the Exploration and Production (E&P) sector that could be just as crippling – if not more so – as the declining availability of accessible oil and gas reserves,” says Armendariz. “Recent market volatility forced energy companies to cut their workforce down to bare bones and slash training programs. Now, as the market slowly rebounds, companies are ready to hire again– but the talent isn’t there.”

Armendariz’s white paper investigates the complex factors that have made it difficult for Houston-based oil and gas companies to successfully recruit and develop technical leaders. These factors include the departure of talent to other industries, the rise in Baby Boomer retirement and the “Big Crew Change”, and top talent’s reluctance to leave their current employers.

The paper then presents a step-by-step strategy to help companies assess their current leadership needs, maximize available talent, and consider opportunities for outside-industry recruitment.

“Today’s energy companies must understand that the scarcest global commodity is not oil and gas reserves, but human talent,” says Armendariz. “Companies that approach their talent supply strategically and recruit for global leadership potential – in addition to technical skill sets – will be best positioned for success in an increasingly talent-constrained world.”

With more than a decade of executive recruiting experience in oil and gas, chemical, and heavy industrial corporations, Armendariz is an avid student of industry trends and consistently delivers high-performance manufacturing, supply chain, and engineering talent.

“David’s white paper reflects his in-depth understanding of the Houston oil and gas market and is an invaluable resource for any company facing talent recruitment shortfalls,” said Charlie Wilgus, General Manager of Manufacturing for Lucas Group.

