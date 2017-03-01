The annual Lehigh Valley Flower Show, scheduled for March 10-11-12 at the Allentown Fairgorunds, is now in its fifth decade of dazzling gardeners, flower lovers and home owners from the Lehigh Valley and beyond. This year’s Flower Show, sponsored by Belgard and ABE Fence and ABE Landscape Supply has been the talk of the Lehigh Valley since the theme of “Gardens of the World” was unveiled.

The participating Landscapers each picked a country from around the world to represent. Each will celebrate that nation's flowers as well as offering attendees a chance to walk through a condensed version of that country's cultural influences, including natural habitat, unique architectural features and so much more. The countries you can expect to see are: United States, Brazil, Holland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Japan, Canada, France, United Kingdom and Norway.

There will be a whole lot more than the refreshing fragrance, invigorating colors, textures, sights and sounds of the Lehigh Valley Flower Show to prepare you for spring! Two presentation stages, will be in continuous use during the show with Garden and Floral Seminars and Demonstrations, including the return of National Public Radio Garden Guru, Mike McGrath.

Many of the Lehigh Valley’s Garden Clubs and Garden related enthusiasts such as: Emmaus Garden Club, Kutztown High School Agriculture Program, Lehigh Valley Garden Railroaders, along with the Master Gardeners program from Penn State will be on hand providing valuable information along with their beautiful garden related displays.

Visitors will be encouraged to reimagine their own backyards, and invigorated by the sights and sounds of spring inside the Lehigh Valley Flower Show. Dozens of merchants will be on hand, offering a plethora of products for the home, garden and so much more. The Peep Mobile and Peep mascot will help us usher in Spring at the show all day Sunday by offering attendees free Peeps samples!

Head on over to the Lehigh Valley Flower Show, March 10-11-12 at the Allentown Fairgrounds. Admission is $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors with Kids 12 and under Free. Friday, March 10 is $5 Senior Day. For more info or to buy advanced discounted tickets visit LehighValleyFlowerShow.com or check us out on Facebook.

LEHIGH VALLEY FLOWER SHOW HIGHLIGHTS:

Allentown Fairgrounds

Ag Hall,

302 N 17th Street,

Allentown PA 18104

Friday, March 10, 2017: 10am – 8pm

Saturday, March 11, 2017: 10am – 7pm

Sunday, March 12, 2017: 11am – 4pm

Admission:

Adults: $8 At Door | $7 Advance*

Seniors (60+): $6 At Door | $6 Advance*

Children 12 & Under: Free

*Processing Fees Apply

Seniors $5 on Friday available at the Door only ( no coupon needed)