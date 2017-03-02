Storefront Political Media’s Alex Youn Wins “40 Under 40” Award

Storefront Political Media is proud to announce that Senior Strategist Alex Youn has been honored by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) as one of the 40 best and brightest campaign professionals under 40 years old.

“We are honored to recognize young achievers and visionaries such as Alex Youn who have already proven their immense talent in the political arena and beyond,” said AAPC President Mark Mellman. “With so much potential, we cannot wait to see what these winners accomplish next, and we are so proud to feature them in the 2017 class of award winners.”

The AAPC will recognize the winners of the 40 Under 40 Awards at the 2017 Annual Pollie Awards & Conference on March 14, 2017 in Huntington Beach, California. The Conference brings the leading political professionals in the world together to network and hear from top technology innovators, pollsters, pundits and service providers.

This marks the second year in a row that a member of Storefront Political Media’s team has received the honor. Last year Bergen Kenny was named one of the 2016 40 under 40.

Storefront Political Media, founded by Eric Jaye, is a San Francisco-based, full-service communications firm that is known for its multi-channel advertising campaigns, innovative messaging and effective targeting on behalf of its clients. Youn and the team at Storefront Political Media are also launching a series of highly-regarded political technology products, including http://www.SpeakEasyPolitical.com and http://www.StorefrontDigital.com which help candidates and campaigns deliver highly-targeted direct mail and digital media at a substantial discount.

To learn more about Storefront and these tools, visit them at http://www.StorefrontPolitical.com.

AAPC Vice President Tom Shepard also noted: “The competition for this year’s winners was fierce as we received the most nominations we have seen in AAPC 40 Under 40 history. Our bipartisan team of judges reviewed the materials of over 200 highly qualified individuals from across the political spectrum to determine this year’s remarkable class.”

Only 18 Republicans, 18 Democrats and 4 nonpartisan operatives in the United States were named to this exclusive “40 Under 40” winners list. Award winners were graded on a 40-point scale and selected for extraordinary achievements in politics and public affairs. Contributions to the health of the political business community through volunteer work and other forms of philanthropy were also considered.

Click here (http://theaapc.org/awards/40-under-40/40-under-40-winners-class-of-2017/) to view the full list of the 2017 “40 Under 40” winners.