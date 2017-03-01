OTJ Architects’ Partner Named AIA Fellow

Kevin Sneed, FAIA, IIDA, LEED AP BD+C As someone who is very passionate about the architecture industry and its future, I am grateful that the AIA continues to be a meaningful benefit to its members and society.

Partner and Senior Director of Architecture for OTJ Architects (OTJ), Kevin G. Sneed, has been named to the prestigious College of Fellows by the AIA’s 2017 Jury of Fellows.

According to the AIA, this honor is presented to members of the industry who have made “notable contributions to the advancement of the profession of architecture.” Sneed joins a group of 178 AIA members and one of five AIA Virginia members who were awarded this prestigious achievement this year. These new Fellows will be celebrated at the 2017 Virginia Fellows Fete in Blacksburg, Va., on March 18 and will receive their Fellowship medals during the Investiture of Fellows Ceremony at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2017 in Orlando on April 28.

Active in AIA Northern Virginia and Virginia Society since 1987, Sneed co-founded one of the earliest AIA groups focusing on young architects. Since then, he has served as President of AIA Northern Virginia and on the board of AIA Virginia for multiple terms. He is the recipient of the 2004 AIA National Young Architects Award and his work has received awards from AIA, IIDA and NOMA. In 2004, Sneed was the chair of the AIA Diversity Committee where he increased the awareness of minority involvement in the organization. In 2006, Sneed also chaired the AIA Interior Architecture Knowledge Community, which serves to facilitate a national dialogue that addresses a range of key issues and the spatial impact of architecture on human experience.

Sneed contributed to the book, “Becoming an Architect - A Guide to Careers in Design,” delineating pathways for potential architecture students, interns and young architects on their way to becoming established professionals.

In addition to the AIA, Sneed is a member of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA), United States Green Building Council (USGBC) and the Construction Specification Institute (CSI). He is currently serving as a board member for the Maryland State Board of Architects.

“I am truly honored to join The College of Fellows,” Sneed said. “As someone who is very passionate about the architecture industry and its future, I am grateful that the AIA continues to be a meaningful benefit to its members and society. My goal is to continue to inspire others in the field through leadership, empowerment and public service.”

Contact OTJ Architects to discuss your architectural needs today.

About OTJ Architects

OTJ Architects is a well-respected national interior architecture design firm that has successfully completed thousands of projects throughout the country. Founded in 1990, OTJ is comprised of six studios headquartered in Washington, DC, with more than 85 architects and designers, many of whom are LEED and WELL Accredited Professionals. We are workplace designers who focus on you – your goals and your opportunities – to create a unique vision of your future work environment. Our goal is to constantly challenge ourselves to design better, smarter workplaces that allow people to work strategically, flexibly and with a better quality of life. For more information, please visit http://www.otj.com.