SnapApp, provider of the leading SaaS platform used by marketers to create, publish, manage and measure interactive content, today announced the release of its newly re-designed platform. The new release features easier navigation, faster content creation, a more intuitive layout and clearer settings – enabling marketers to unleash the power of their efforts by quickly and easily creating more engaging interactive content experiences for customers.

“Marketers are under increasing pressure to accelerate their campaigns and demand gen in order to create scale for the business,” said Aaron Dun, senior vice president of marketing, SnapApp. “SnapApp’s updated content marketing platform makes it even easier for our customers to think beyond their traditional marketing approaches, develop more dynamic content and ultimately empower marketers to create real conversations with prospects that lead to more engaged and loyal buyers.”

The improved interactive content marketing platform helps marketers address three of the biggest challenges they face: creating more compelling content that resonates throughout the buyer’s journey; delivering a return on marketing investment; and scaling marketing efforts while dealing with resource constraints. As marketers recognize the benefits of providing more engaging experiences to buyers, interactive content is increasingly becoming an effective tool to address these challenges.

"Having the flexibility of repurposing our old content in new, more engaging ways has helped our team build stronger connections with our customers and prospects,” said SnapApp customer Anne Campbell, senior content strategist at Intronis MSP Solutions by Barracuda.

What’s New in the SnapApp Platform

Inspired by direct feedback from customers, the new release considers the reality of the day-to-day processes of marketers – from idea generation all the way through promotion of content. Additionally, SnapApp integrates directly with top marketing automation platforms, meaning it’s also easier to promote and collect data from the content.

Key enhancements include:

● Easier navigation: Menus now feature quicker and more direct access to each area in the platform, and a clearer app creation workflow

● Faster content creation: Choosing a content type and getting started is easier than ever with SnapApp Launchpad, where you can visually scroll through themes and content types

● More intuitive layout: An updated sidebar makes creating new app pages more intuitive, while the layout of settings menus and formatting bars makes it easier for users to quickly find the components and tools they need to build interactive content

● Clearer settings: Configuration menus and the publish process have been cleaned up to make it clearer where settings are and their function

About SnapApp

SnapApp is redefining how marketers accelerate their content strategy, enabling them to create and deliver personalized content that engages and resonates with customers on a deeper level than ever before. SnapApp's interactive content creation platform enables marketers to boost results by 5x across all their existing marketing programs. With SnapApp marketers can create, deploy, manage and measure a wide range of interactive content across multiple channels, with full customization and design control to ensure content will perform well on any device. Backed by Providence Equity Partners, SnapApp customers include Oracle, Cisco, CEB, Blackbaud, Equifax, and Intronis. Visit SnapApp on the web at http://www.snapapp.com or follow on Twitter @snap_app.