Ibis Capital® Adds Certified Private Wealth Advisor® Designation

Ibis Capital, an independent wealth management firm for successful families seeking to achieve financial peace of mind, today announced Robert Meyer, CEO and CIO, has earned the Certified Private Wealth Manager® designation. The CPWA, delivered by Investment Management Consultants Association (IMCA), is the only advanced designation for financial advisors and consultants who work with high-net-worth clients on the life cycle of wealth.

The addition of the CPWA designation further demonstrates Ibis Capital’s commitment to the continuing education required to address the unique needs of its clients. Meyer is responsible for maintaining the overall direction and strategy of the firm. Meyer has more than two decades experience in portfolio management, is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Practitioner, a Chartered Life Underwriter® and a Certified Private Wealth Advisor®.

The CPWA mark identifies individuals who have met the experience requirements, have successfully completed coursework in advanced wealth management strategies and applied concepts at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and have passed comprehensive examination covering the following areas:



Tax planning

Asset protection

Executive compensation plans

Stock options

Tax-efficient portfolios

Business planning

Charitable planning, and estate planning

CPWA licensees must also agree to ongoing continuing education requirements, uphold IMCA’s Code of Professional Responsibility, and adhere to the Rules and Guideline for use of the Marks.

About Investment Management Consultants Association

IMCA was established in 1985 to set the standards and practices for the investment management consulting profession and provide investment consultants with the credentials and tools required to best serve their clients. https://www.imca.org/about-imca

About Ibis Capital

Ibis Capital is an independent wealth management firm that offers a holistic financial planning approach to clients with additional services including advanced estate planning, tax mitigation strategies and behavioral economics. Its business model provides expanded solution offerings and the talented team required to offer top-tier service to choice clientele. Ibis Capital has approximately $350 million in assets under advisement and services approximately 95 clients, including high-net-worth families, middle market business owners, pension plans, endowments, and foundations. For more information please visit http://www.ibiscapital.com or follow Ibis on Twitter and LinkedIn.

