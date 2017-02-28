As businesses across categories are faced with limited talent pools and increased employer competition, human resource and marketing teams are partnering up to leverage innovative new hiring methods to keep their companies competitive. Union Street Media, a Vermont-based real estate marketing and technology firm, is leading the way in effective digital hiring approaches for the real estate category, furthering the success of its clients as well as its own growing team.

The latest Jobs Report shows that while the U.S. continues to add jobs to the economy, employers are having a harder time finding qualified workers. Hiring managers can no longer rely solely on networking or other conventional recruitment approaches, now requiring new tools and tricks to not only get in front of the right candidates, but to successfully educate them about the company and what it has to offer.

In the real estate world, top brokers are turning to seasoned digital marketers like Union Street Media to provide these services, relying on them for both traditional marketing goals like buyer and seller engagement, and also as a dynamic, cost effective part of the recruitment process to engage top agents through technology.

Union Street Media enables its clients to gain exposure to desirable candidates through social media tactics like targeted Facebook ads, testing of messaging and audience segmentation to achieve personalization for the ideal applicant, and successfully combining online and offline behavioral data to reach agents where they are. With all of the targeting capabilities available today, results show that delivering high impact content to a very specific audience, or audiences, at moments that matter works - and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. For example, Union Street Media has found that for agent targeted Facebook ads, the cost per lead can be up to 37 percent lower on mobile than on desktop devices.

“The job market is only getting more challenging for employers, who now regularly compete with other highly-motivated businesses for a shrinking group of top talent, and our clients are finding that marketing data and services are more important than ever to get their brand message across to potential new employees,” said Rachel Allard, VP of Operations for Union Street Media. “At Union Street Media, we know that best-in-class marketing services achieve success across business objectives, such as acquiring listings and recruiting agents. We’re proud to help lead the way in dynamic customer engagement for the real estate category and will continue to support our clients’ growth in the ways that matter most.”

