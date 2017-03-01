Sterling is proud to be partnering with RPOWER to deliver an innovative and secure EMV solution to the market.

Sterling Payment Technologies, a leading provider of payment processing, today announced it has partnered with RPOWER Point of Sale , a provider of restaurant point of sale solutions, to offer a fully-integrated EMV-enabled solution to businesses in the hospitality industry. Utilizing both Datacap NETePay™ and VeriFone’s VX805 EMV terminal, the EMV solution also includes a tip adjust feature.

“Sterling is proud to be partnering with RPOWER to deliver an innovative and secure EMV solution to the market,” said Rich Peterson, divisional president of integrated point of sale at Sterling Payment Technologies. “Protecting our customers’ data will always be our top priority. We’re committed to providing EMV solutions that are secure, dependable and easy to deploy.”

Due to the liability shift by the major card brands, restaurants that do not utilize terminals that process EMV chip card transactions are now liable for chargebacks associated with payments made with counterfeit, lost or stolen payment cards. This burden can represent significant losses to businesses that do not use EMV-enabled point of sale systems.

“The protection of our merchants' business and the security of their customers' credit card information takes precedence above all else,” said Jami Interdonato, vice president of business development at RPOWER Point of Sale. “Sterling makes EMV compliance easy and affordable for RPOWER users. Our partnership provides a solution that brings security, reliability and value to our customers.”

As a national payment processor, Sterling Payment Technologies is dedicated to providing fast, affordable and secure payment processing to merchants throughout the U.S. In addition to providing a complete range of credit, debit and gift programs, Sterling is an expert in easy payment integrations that include EMV solutions, P2P encryption, tokenization, out-of-scope solutions, mobile solutions, and cloud-based POS reporting platforms. The company’s focus on technology and service allows Sterling to provide superior customer support and a broad range of advanced solutions to its customers.

Sterling Payment Technologies, a division of EVO Payments International, is one of the most innovative, customer-focused payment processors in the industry. Founded in 2001 and an 11-year integration partner with Datacap, the company processes payment transactions for all major credit cards including Visa®, MasterCard®, Discover® and American Express®. Sterling is committed to providing POS resellers, developers and merchants with the most advanced payment solutions in the marketplace, including a complete range of electronic payment processing services, such as credit, debit, PIN debit, EMV, fleet, gift card, and electronic benefits transfer (EBT). The company has been recognized by Business Solutions Magazine as Best Channel Vendor for nine consecutive years, ranking Sterling's payment processing among the nation's best. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Sterling is represented in communities across the country by point-of-sale equipment dealers and software developers, independent sales offices, banks, and an internal sales team.

Established in 1994, RPOWER Point of Sale offers a premiere, cost effective point-of-sale solution for today's food service industry. RPOWER provides business owners with the tools needed to manage all aspects of their POS technology through a proven, flexible and reliable point-of-sale system. Simply stated, RPOWER provides a robust, mature software solution that enables ownership to minimize costs, maximize profits, and effectively manage their establishments. To learn more, visit http://www.rpowerpos.com.

