Today P21, the Partnership for 21st Century Learning, is hosting an event on Capitol Hill that highlights the critical skills and knowledge needed to prepare students for college, career, and life. The event, titled “Closing the Skills Gap: Stories from the Field,” will feature opening remarks from Rep. Ryan Costello and Rep. Dave Loebsack, co-chairs of the Congressional 21st Century Skills Caucus.

P21 also will recognize its newest cohort of 21st Century Learning Exemplars, an assortment of schools and districts with programs that demonstrate what successful 21st century learning looks like in practice. The P21 Exemplar Program, instituted in 2013, identifies and showcases schools that are equipping students with the 21st century skills they will need to succeed in college, career, and life. Educators from these Exemplars will also lead a panel discussion, leveraging their experiences and strategies to operationalize the policies that ensure success for all learners.

“Our exemplars have transformed how our students learn and can excel during college and career, ensuring that critical 21st century skills are a staple of the classroom,” said Dave Ross, CEO of P21. “The discussion led by our Exemplars and the leaders of our caucus will inspire other schools across the country to bring 21st century learning to their classrooms.”

Selected through a rigorous application process that includes site visits, each Exemplar joins a national network that shares best practices to further hone their practice of 21st century teaching and learning. Through the Exemplar program, schools and districts have the opportunity to gain national visibility as a leader in 21st century learning. Case studies on select Exemplars can be found at P21.org/2016Exemplars.

“Being named a 21st Century Learning Exemplar through P21 is a tremendous honor for Blue Valley Center for Advanced Professional Studies,” said Corey Mohn, CAPS Executive Director. “This designation will motivate our program to keep pushing the bleeding edge of innovation in K-12 education to maximize positive impact in our world.”

Learn more about the 21st Century Learning Exemplar Program at P21.org/exemplars.

About P21:

P21, the Partnership for 21st Century Learning, recognizes that all learners need educational experiences in school and beyond, from cradle to career, to build knowledge and skills for success in a globally and digitally interconnected world. Representing over 5 million members of the global workforce, P21 is a catalyst organization uniting business, government, and education leaders from the U.S. and abroad to advance evidence-based education policy and practice and to make innovative teaching and learning a reality for all. Learn more at http://www.p21.org and follow P21 on Twitter @P21Learning.