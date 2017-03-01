WorkWise Announces Release of WorkWise ERP 9.9

WorkWise's latest product release, WorkWise ERP 9.9, builds upon and strengthens our product offerings with enhancements to accessibility, WorkBench functionality, and user interface.

WorkWise, a leading ERP and CRM software developer, announced today a new release of its ERP product line, WorkWise ERP 9.9. This release builds upon the continued success of the Generation 9 product line, providing enhancements across the application that serve to increase functionality, improve ease-of-use, and bolster user productivity.

WorkWise ERP 9.9 introduces a dynamic Global Search feature where users can view continuously-filtered and keyword-related search results from any WorkBench throughout the application.

Estimating has been significantly enhanced, with new maintenance capabilities, the addition of an Estimate Status Code, and a new Cost Analysis Tab. These advanced enhancements will give users added flexibility in terms of creating, editing, and deleting estimates.

“WorkWise’s latest product release, WorkWise ERP 9.9, builds upon and strengthens our product offerings with enhancements to accessibility, WorkBench functionality, and user interface,” states Wayne Wedell, WorkWise President and CEO. “WorkWise software benefits from ongoing collaboration with our valued customers ensuring we continually enhance the user experience.”

WorkWise ERP 9.9 brings more cutting-edge features, including:



New real-time cycle count and enhanced count triggers.

Financial enhancements, including the addition of a new Trial Balance tab within the Financial WorkBench, which allows users to export data to Excel.

Improvements in Quotation maintenance, including a “Worksheet” tab for quick view of the entire quotation along with an export to Excel feature.

Significant enhancement to purchase order maintenance, including new approval workflow and full set of purchasing heads up events.

Purchase orders, acknowledgements, and invoices can be customized to meet specific needs without modification.

New Approval WorkBench that allows for user-defined approval criteria tied to key order values.

WorkWise is a leading developer of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions along with comprehensive implementation and support services. Our flagship products, WorkWise ERP and OnContact CRM are easy-to-use, quick to implement and provide a high return on investment. Use of WorkWise software provides more accurate and timely information that helps enable companies to grow and become more efficient.

WorkWise ERP offers make-to-order, repetitive and mixed-mode solutions to manufacturers to shorten cycle times and optimize manufacturing information, supply chain management, and manufacturing execution and planning. WorkWise ERP enhances operations by taking time out of the business processes and increasing value-add in products and services.

OnContact CRM, which is offered with either a cloud or on-premise deployment, is an award-winning, browser-based CRM solution. As a full-featured, customizable application suite that automates the sales, marketing and customer service areas of companies, OnContact CRM has been awarded the TopTenREVIEWS Excellence Award in recognition of its unique design and superior features.

In addition, WorkWise software has pre-configured integration between WorkWise ERP and OnContact CRM, which is unavailable from other ERP and CRM suppliers.

WorkWise is headquartered near Milwaukee, WI and has been inspiring companies to achieve new levels of success for over 15 years. WorkWise calls its philosophy “customer inspired” because they put customers first, listen to their unique requirements, and then use that feedback to create innovative business solutions.

For six consecutive years, WorkWise has been recognized by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for being a “Top Workplace.” WorkWise has also been consistently recognized by The Business Journal for being one of the area’s “Healthiest Employers.”